Waverly Police Chief Richard Pursell posted the following statement on the Waverly Police Department Facebook page Wednesday afternoon in response to the death of George Floyd on May 25 and the subsequent charging of the four former Minneapolis police officers involved in the incident:
Customarily when things happen at the national level the Waverly Police Department doesn’t jump into the fray as it is difficult to respond to the actions of roughly 750,000 officers or the policies of approximately 18,000 agencies. We evaluate the information when it has all been provided and process the incident within our department to extract the items to be learned.
Today, I was informed of concerns within our community about the Waverly Police Department and felt compelled to make a statement. Every Officer with the Waverly Police Department strives in developing a community partnership, so we take these types of distresses seriously. Right or wrong, officers across the country are feeling the burden of this incident. Our Officers see these types of negative events as a betrayal of their commitment to fairness and the trust we work hard to earn from each of you.
The death of George Floyd while in police custody has understandably sparked outrage throughout the United States and the world. The callousness and disregard shown for Mr. Floyd’s medical distress has left everyone, including police officers across this nation, shocked, appalled, and infuriated. Mr. Floyd’s death is a painful reminder to all who strive for justice of the work that remains before us.
The Waverly Police Department’s current theme is Integrity – Fairness – Service. We show integrity by being honest and maintaining the highest standards of ethical and moral character. We show fairness by treating everyone with respect and dignity in an unbiased manner and by protecting constitutional rights through impartial enforcement of the law. We provide service by offering dedicated, compassionate assistance by promoting leadership, cooperation and creativity, and aspiring to improve the quality of life in partnership with the community.
We will continue to put our energy into building relationships in the community while ensuring that our policies, practices, and oversight are worthy of the community’s trust. Let me answer a couple questions that citizens have inquired about recently. 1. Every on-duty patrol officer is equipped with a body-worn camera. The use of recorders is intended to enhance the mission of the Department by accurately capturing contacts between members of the Department and the public. 2. By policy, Officers shall use only that amount of force that reasonably appears necessary given the facts and circumstances perceived by the officer at the time of the event to accomplish a legitimate law enforcement purpose. 3. The Waverly Police Department has a certified de-escalation instructor that trains the remaining employees on de-escalation strategies. 4. It is the policy of this department to provide law enforcement services and to enforce the law equally, fairly, objectively and without discrimination toward any individual or group. 5. Waverly Police Officers hold themselves to high standards, so they understand and expect they will be held accountable.
We extend our deepest condolences to the Floyd family and join them in the sorrow of this unnecessary loss. The Waverly Police Department has always held an open-door policy, so please continue to reach out if you have any questions or concerns.