Voters in the Waverly-Shell Rock Community School District overwhelmingly approved a $31 million bond referendum Tuesday.
The funds will help pay for construction of two new elementary schools in Waverly, make repairs and upgrades to the Shell Rock school, and make additions and improvements to the high school.
With all votes received by Tuesday counted, 73.32% of W-SR voters, or 1,429, voted "yes." A 60% supermajority was needed to pass the bond. Meanwhile, 27.68%, or 547, voted "no." There was a 19.65% turnout.
Superintendent Ed Klamfoth said after the vote totals were announced that it wasn’t surprising that the public OK’d the bond, which would extend the $2.70 per $1,000 of taxable valuation levy that was to expire in 2023 for an additional 20 years.
“We have great community support for our schools throughout the district,” Klamfoth told Waverly Newspapers by phone Tuesday night. “People had asked be before the vote what I thought. My answer all along was, ‘I don’t know how it’s going to turn out,’ but what I do know is that conversations that I had with people time and time again was for support for the schools. This is just proof of that. It’s great.”
There were 1,976 votes cast on the referendum, with 1,281 made on Tuesday and 695 absentee ballots turned in.
The breakdown by county, as W-SR spans three of them, 1,123 voters in Bremer and Black Hawk counties combined, or 70.72%, approved of the bond while 465, or 29.28%, voted against it. In Butler County, the margin was 306 votes for the referendum, or 78.87%, with 82 against, or 21.13%.
Voters who spoke with Waverly Newspapers at the polling centers in town — the Waverly Civic Center and Redeemer Lutheran Church — were mostly supportive by the same 3-to-1 margin.
Mike Hogan, a retired Dubuque school principal now living in Waverly, said he supported the referendum because it was something that would benefit the whole district.
“The committee used their best judgment for this proposal,” Hogan said. “They felt this was justified.”
Tori Watson, also a Waverly resident and special education teacher at the Shell Rock school, said she will personally see the improvements both personally and professionally.
“As a mom, I see the benefits for the future,” Watson said. “I see the growth of what we have now in the district. I also don’t like sweating in the school in August and freezing in January. We need to have dependable facilities with some more room. It’s good for Waverly as a whole.”
One of the few who hesitated to support the plans was Becky Hansen, a custodian at the middle school and secretary for the bus barn. She said the improvements were needed, but the facilities task force should have made a different recommendation.
“I don’t know that we need two new schools in Waverly,” Hansen said. “Why not just build one and have it centrally located like the middle school? It would save on bussing.
“I’m all for fixing these issues, and the district definitely needs it, but it could be done differently.”
Klamfoth, the superintendent, appreciated the widespread support for the bond.
“There wasn’t any disparity from one side of the district to the other,” he said. “I think that’s proof of the support from everyone.”
However, a group called “Not Now WSR” expressed some resistance of the plans, and like Hansen, thought the plans may not be right for the district at this time. Among their qualms include the locations of the proposed Waverly elementary buildings — at the former Champions Ridge site on the west end of town and south of St. Mary Catholic Church in the north end. Both are near busy highways or county roads.
Checking the group’s Facebook page after the vote totals were announced Tuesday, there was no statement about the result. However, organizers lamented that usually bond referendums are the least attended of elections, being this one was important to the district.
“The bond vote (Tuesday) affects every single person in our community,” the post said. “If you did not vote, don’t complain about the result…”
Klamfoth said the site worries caused some concern in his mind.
“As I heard from people, obviously, the support was there, but to some people, they weren’t sure of the locations,” he said. “Some weren’t sure if it should be two schools or just one school to replace the three (in Waverly).
“I thought those different opinions might result in people voting ‘no,’ not that they don’t support the changes or understand the need to make the improvements, but they want to look (at it) a little bit differently.
“I understand there would be challenges in finding the right location. We knew that when we picked the places, there would be people that would be disappointed in those locations. The fact of the matter, if you think of ideal locations for a price that we could afford, there weren’t a lot of options.”
The voting pace was a steady trickle at both of the Waverly centers as well as the other four sites — the Bremer County Secondary Roads Department shop north of Waverly, Rivera Roose Community Center in Janesville, the Boyd Building in Shell Rock and the AMVETS post in Clarksville.
Poll worker Joseph Ferrebee said he and the rest of the Redeemer crew saw voters come in since the polls opened at 7 a.m.
“They came in one, two, three people at a time,” Ferrebee said. “If we keep this up, we might have a high number.”
There was one little bit of levity at the Civic Center station. Hogan, the retired principal, noticed a sign on the side of the tabulation machine that said, “Dominion Voting Systems.”
Hogan and poll workers Chris Holstein and Jerry Keller made some good-natured jokes back and forth about the controversy surrounding the Nov. 3 general election, but noticed this writer standing nearby, which humorously allayed their pseudo concerns over the integrity of the vote.
Next step for W-SR is to begin site development and building design. Klamfoth said the district now has time to get all of this done.
“We can engage our staff in that and engage the community and get a sense of what they want in these buildings,” he said. “We’ll begin to get a sense in what resources we have.”
He added that the district has some contingencies on both properties, just in case soil borings done on the two sites come back that either or neither site can’t support building a 400- or 600-student elementary school for kindergarten through fourth grade.
“When the weather straightens out, that’s one of the things we’ll do first,” Klamfoth said. “It’s exciting. It’s fun.”