After reading the guest opinion piece by Matthew Schneider in the Oct. 3 issue [The fight for Bremer Ave. is not over], I was left confused by some of the things he stated.
When it was reported in the Waverly Democrat that he proclaimed at the recent meeting with the DOT that the three lane configuration of Bremer Avenue is safer for the people of Waverly, I was relieved that at least one vitriolic opponent of the idea was finally on board with the positive results that so many of us have recognized. So, why is the fight for Bremer Avenue not over?
Besides being safer for motorists, cyclists, pedestrians and shoppers, the three lanes have made our downtown and main street thoroughfare a much more pleasant area to visit. In addition to increased safety, which is the biggest advantage, other benefits include awareness of surroundings, appreciation of space, less noise and, in general, more connection with the downtown. These are vital to having a thriving central district. The new three lane configuration of Bremer Avenue encourages people to spend more time enjoying our small-town environment, shopping and dining locally, and embracing the quality of life that exists in Waverly.
The negative arguments are not substantiated. What is the evidence that our roads in Waverly are at capacity, that the majority of the citizens and businesses are against the three lanes, that the reconfiguration was used as an economic development tool, as stated by Mr. Schneider? It is true that we went through a protracted period of adjustment and challenges during the reconstruction of Bremer Avenue, followed by the Adams Parkway bridge closure, but once the bridge reopened and the Cedar River Parkway opened, we adapted to the new traffic patterns. I really don’t see any of the “liabilities” referred to by Mr. Schneider. Our downtown business community has certainly not been neglected in my opinion. During the reconstruction phase of Bremer Avenue our existing City Council and City administrators demonstrated support and concern for our downtown.
The most damaging and negative factor was the campaign of misinformation and exaggeration spread via social media by the Keep Waverly Moving leaders. I could not imagine supporting anyone for city government who intentionally organized a campaign encouraging people to avoid downtown Waverly, and to keep people from coming to Waverly by warning of chaos and gridlock. This had the effect of damaging our businesses even further as they worked to weather the challenges of road construction. For that and other reasons, my vote is for Edie Waldstein for Council At-Large and not Matthew Schneider, and for Dean Soash for Mayor and not Adam Hoffman in the upcoming City Council election. Let’s keep Waverly thriving with responsible, thoughtful and reasonable governance.