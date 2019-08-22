I would like to start by offering an apology to the community in general and specifically to the City Council. My behavior at the previous city council meeting which I attended was less than stellar. Nobody is perfect, but as a professional, I should be able to conduct myself with proper decorum even when not acting in an official capacity. It was disrespectful, and I am truly sorry.
Nobody is perfect; however, there are things in this world that bring out less than the best of us. One might call it a stumbling block. Merriam-Webster defines a stumbling block as an obstacle to progress, or an impediment to belief or understanding. Dictionary.com adds that this term originally meant “a tree stump over which one trips”.
The Bible uses this term as a means of conveying things which get in the way of one’s faith. It may be something that encourages people to sin such as in Revelation 2:14 “But I have a few things against you, because you have there some who hold the teaching of Balaam, who kept teaching Balak to put a stumbling block before the sons of Israel, to eat things sacrificed to idols and commit acts of immorality.” It may be also something which leads people astray who don’t know any better such as in 1 Corinthians 8:9 “But take care that this liberty of yours does not somehow become a stumbling block to the weak”.
I’m not a preacher, but this tells me that a stumbling block can have physical, emotional, and religious repercussions for anyone that comes across it. It is anything that causes us to act badly, or it may cause us to go in the wrong direction. I would also add that a stumbling block can be anything that brings out the worst in us. And nobody is immune.
So, what does this have to do with Bremer Avenue?
It has caused people, whether they are delayed by traffic on any given day or not, to behave poorly while driving. People use the center lane as a through lane, they use the buffer lane as a turn lane, they honk their horns and wave rude gestures, they speed down side streets in hopes of getting around town faster, etc. It’s behavior usually relegated to the big city, not small-town Iowa Nice folks. It’s caused people to act poorly to each other in public and online via fake accounts, including name-calling, fat-shaming, and even comments reeking of racism. All over a stupid road!
I would have to say that the Bremer Avenue road diet is a massive stumbling block placed smack-dab in the middle of our thriving community. It has brought out the some of the worst in our community. It doesn’t matter whose idea it was in the first place; it is up to us as a community to do something about it if we want to continue to be the thriving, welcoming community that our family moved to nearly five years ago. And the only thing to do with a stumbling block is to get rid of it before anyone else trips.