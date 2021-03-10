The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for Butler and Bremer counties, along with 22 other counties in Iowa until 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Primary threats include possible tornadoes, scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph possible, and scattered large hail of up to 1½ inches in diameter.
A watch means that conditions are favorable that severe weather could develop within or near to the watch area. If severe weather occurs, go to a sturdy structure away from windows and be in the lowest level available.
Northeast Iowa is also remains in a wind advisory through 8 p.m. Wednesday as well. Sustained winds of 20-25 mph with gusts of up to 40 mph is expected to continue from the south, which could blow over unsecured objects. Tree limbs could also be blown over and cut power in affected areas.