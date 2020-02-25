Open to the general public, the popular annual Bremer 4-H Omelet Brunch is coming to the Waverly Fairgrounds on Sunday, March 8 with serving from 8 a.m.-noon.
Highlighting the event will be a large group of area “Celebrity Chefs,” ranging from politicians to city/county government to business and civic leaders and others. With up to 20 grills cooking, the waiting lines should not be too long, but your personal omelet will personally made by your very own “Celebrity Chef.”
Also included in the brunch will be baked goods, fruit, and drinks. Bring the family give yourself the morning off.
The free will donations from the omelet brunch, plus proceeds from a raffle of great prizes will go towards supporting the large Bremer County 4-H program. There are approximately 400 4-H and/or young Clover Members active in the Bremer County 4-H program, with projects in numerous projects ranging from dealing with livestock to STEM.
Raffle prizes include a Traeger Pro 22 Pellet Grill from Janesville Lumber, Canon EOS Rebel T7 Camera Bundle, Ultra Edge 2-speed Clipper, plus a basket of Bremer Fair event tickets and fair collectibles from the Bremer County Fair Board. To purchase raffle tickets contact a 4-H member in Bremer County.
For more information on the Bremer 4-H Omelet Brunch, contact Bremer ISU Extension 4-H Youth Coordinator Cody Emery at 319-882-4275, or cbemery@iastate.edu.