In lieu of our 4-H annual Omelet Brunch this year, we are partnering with the Waverly Area Veterans Post in Waverly (behind Carey Elementary) and putting on a drive-thru brunch. Orders must be submitted before at 4 p.m. March 7.
We have a limit of 800 meals to offer, and they are on a first come, first serve basis.
Proceeds will go toward 4-H and youth programming in Bremer County, and $1 from each meal will go to the WAVP for their support and hard work for preparing the food for our 4-H event.
Meals include three-egg (muffin) Frittata, a serving of mixed fruit, 2 ounces of salsa and assorted baked goods. With your choice of beverages; milk, chocolate milk, orange juice, coffee.
You must place your order before the event at https://forms.gle/CiJXc1JJaXB2bBx69 or call the Extension Office at 319-882-4275. Payments will be accepted at time of pickup, which will be the front doors of the WAVP. We accept cash or check.