The Bremer County Cattlemen are pleased to announce our 2020 royalty.
These ladies will be crowned during the annual Cattlemen’s Banquet, Sunday, Feb. 2, at the 4-H building on the Bremer County Fairgrounds. Social begins at noon, with the meal beginning at 12:30 p.m., and program to follow.
Your 2020 Bremer County Beef Queen is Jaima White. Jaima is the 17-year-old daughter of John and Carolyn White. She is from Plainfield and is a senior at Waverly-Shell Rock High School, where she is active in the W-SR FFA, the National Honor Society, and girls’ golf.
She has been helping in the family beef operation her entire life and has started her own beef cattle herd. Jaima has exhibited cattle at the Bremer, Butler, and Big 4 fairs as well as having served as an officer in her FFA chapter. She is also an active volunteer and mentor at her church.
Kysa Klein is the 14-year-old daughter of Brenda Klein, and she will be the 2020 Bremer County Junior Beef Princess. She lives in Waverly and attends the Waverly Shell Rock Middle School where she is a member of FCCLA, W-SR FFA, and is on the girls’ wrestling team.
Kysa is also a member of Townline 4-H club, and has exhibited beef, market goats, rabbits, chickens and static exhibits at the Bremer County Fair. She is passionate about sharing the impact of agriculture. Kysa is active at her church, enjoys volunteering activities and also wrestles for the Waverly Area Wrestling Club.
The Bremer County Cattlemen would like to congratulate Jaima and Kysa. We invite you to say hello to our royalty at events throughout the summer. We look forward to seeing them at various Bremer County Parades, the Bremer County Fair, and the Iowa State Fair.