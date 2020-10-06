Bremer County Conservation will host its annual Halloween Hike at Ingawanis Woodland on Oct. 26.
This is a fun evening in the woods. You will follow a luminary-lit trail where you will be greeted by a black bear, chipmunk, crow, raccoon and wood tick. They will share why you may encounter them while camping and how to keep them and you safe.
The times are 6:15, 6:30 and 6:45 p.m. There is a limit of 15 people per hike due to COVID-19. We are asking all participants to wear a mask since you will be standing together to watch the actors. Ingawanis Woodland is located at 2588 Hawthorne Ave. and is located off of County Road C-50 between Janesville and Denver.
We suggest a $3 donation per person but realize that this may not be possible for every family. We gladly accept and appreciate any donation you can give. All proceeds go towards the Environmental Education program. You must reserve a spot by sending an email to angie.auel@co.bremer.ia.us or by calling Heather Gamm at 319-231-9640.