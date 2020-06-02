The Bremer County Conservation Board has will hold a virtual fishing derby during the Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ free fishing weekend, which will run June 5-7.
All Bremer County residents are encouraged to take part in this event by going to any fishing spot. When you land that lunker, or if you’re just taking part if unlucky, take a photo and email it to angie.auel@co.bremer.ia.us by noon June 8.
Winners of to-be-announced prizes will be drawn at random from all of the received photos. Please include a name and address of the contestant as well as the date and location the fish was caught. No fish necessary to participate.
The Conservation Board encourages all participants to follow all DNR fishing and safety regulations. By submitting photos, you agree to having those pictures posted on the board’s Facebook page. Last names and personal information will not be made public, only collected for use after the derby.
Keep the fun going all summer long by buying a fishing license. It’s easy to buy a fishing license with the DNR Go Outdoors Iowa online licensing system at https://gooutdoorsiowa.com/. You can download the public Go Outdoors IA mobile app for iPhone and Android devices to buy and store your fishing license, so you will always have access to your license no matter where you are. Yearly, seven-day, or 24-hour fishing licenses are available. Bremer County Conservation wants you enjoy the outdoors with your family.