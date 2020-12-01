Bremer County Conservation will host a wreath-making class at Eagle Lodge at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7. Eagle Lodge is located at Ingawanis Woodland (2588 Hawthorne Ave. Janesville).
The $30 registration fee covers all the materials needed to make and take home a beautiful wreath to decorate your door through the holiday season. Space is limited to 10 participants and masks are required.
Call Heather Gamm, Bremer County Naturalist at 319-231-9640 or email her at naturalist@co.bremer.ia.us to reserve your spot by Sunday, Dec. 6.