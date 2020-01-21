The Feb. 3 Democratic precinct caucus’ will be held at the following locations in Bremer County:
• City of Denver and Jefferson Township Precinct will be held in Denver at the Denver High School Cafeteria at 541 East Eagle St. Enter through the south side door located by the High School Administration Office.
• City of Frederika and Frederika and Leroy Townships Precinct will be held in Frederika at the Frederika Community Room on Third Street. Enter through the east door.
• City of Janesville and Jackson Township Precinct will be held in Janesville at the school cafeteria at 505 W. Barrick Road. Enter through the south door by the Administration Office.
• Lafayette and Warren Townships Precinct will be held in Waverly at the West Cedar School Cafeteria at 221 15th St. NW. Enter through the east door.
• City of Plainfield and Douglas and Polk Townships Precinct will be held in Plainfield at the Ol’ 707 Building at 707 Main St. Enter through the east door.
• City of Readlyn and Franklin and Maxfield Townships Precinct will be held in Readlyn at the Elementary School at 200 E. Fourth St. Enter through door No. 3 on the north side of the building.
• City of Sumner and Dayton and Sumner Townships Precinct will be held in Sumner at the Sumner-Fredericksburg High School at 802 W. Sixth St. Enter through exit No. 19 on the east side of the building. Exit No. 19 is to the right of the main entrance going to the Administration Office.
• City of Tripoli and Fremont Township Precinct will be held in Tripoli at the Community Center at 303 S. Main St. Enter through the west door.
• Waverly Ward 1 and Part of Eastern Washington Township Precinct will be held in Waverly at the Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School Cafeteria at 501 Heritage Way. Enter through the north door.
• Waverly Ward 2 and Part of Eastern Washington Township Precinct will be held in Waverly at the Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School Auditorium at 501 Heritage Way. Enter through the north door.
• Waverly Ward 3 will be held in Waverly on the Wartburg Campus in the Saemann Student Center in the St. Elizabeth Room (second floor). Shortest entrance is through the north door.
• Waverly Ward 4 will be held in Waverly at the Waverly Shell Rock Senior High School in the Cafeteria at 1405 Fourth Ave. SW. Enter through the east door.
• Waverly Ward 5 and West Washington Township will be held in Waverly at the Waverly Shell Rock Senior High School in the Auditorium at 1405 Fourth Ave. SW. Enter through the east door.
Please note that locations have changed in some cases from the previous caucus locations because of an expected increase in participation. In 2016 there were 1,696 participants. Because of the larger number of candidates we expect about 2,000 participants in 2020. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Caucus starts at 7 p.m. Please bring pens to fill out your presidential preference cards.