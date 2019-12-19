Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 is the date for the Iowa Precinct Caucuses. This date is for both Democrats and Republicans, but their procedures are different. What is described below is for the Democrats.
You must be a registered Democrat to participate. To register to vote or to change your party affiliation go to www.sos.iowa.gov and click on ‘register to vote’. The other option is to go to the county auditor’s office and fill out a paper form.
The caucus will begin at 7 p.m. with the doors opening at 6 p.m. Participants must be in line by 7 p.m. If not, you will not be allowed to caucus.
As you enter you will sign in and be directed to an area of the facility where others supporting the same candidate are seated. Prior to actually making your choice for president each of the candidates’ representatives will have a chance to make a last pitch.
Next you will receive a Presidential Preference Card. When directed you will fill outside one which indicates your presidential preference.
After that has been completed it will be determined which candidates are viable, which in most cases means 15% of the participants have given their support to that candidate. At that time the Presidential Preference Cards will be collected for all the viable candidates. Once you have voted for a viable candidate you may not change your vote.
If your choice was not viable after the first vote you may vote a second time on side two of the Presidential Preference Card. At this time, you have a number of choices. You may join a viable group, non-viable groups may join together to make another candidate viable, or non-viable groups may join together as uncommitted and if reaching that 15% threshold be entitled to a delegate(s) to the county convention. This percent varies among the precincts.
Once all viable candidates are determined calculations will be made to determine how many delegates each of these candidates will receive. Each viable group will elect delegates and alternate delegates to attend the county convention to be held in the Waverly-Shell Rock High School Auditorium on Saturday, March 21, 2020.
The next task is to select a Platform Committee and a Committee on Committees. Any platform resolutions collected will be given to the Platform Committee and presented at the county convention. The Committee on Committees is responsible for organizing the county convention.
There will be future articles on the caucus site locations.