Bremer County Democrats will conduct virtual caucuses by Zoom in each of the county’s 13 precincts, chairman Al Charlson announced.
The caucuses for Denver and Jefferson Township, Janesville and Jackson Township, and Waverly Wards I through V will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27. The caucuses for Readlyn and Maxfield and Franklin Townships, Frederika and Frederika and Leroy Townships, Lafayette and Warren Townships, Plainfield and Polk and Douglas Townships, Sumner and Sumner and Dayton Townships, and Tripoli and Fremont Townships will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 6.
The focus of our 2021 Precinct Caucuses will be reorganization and planning for the 2021-22 election cycle. Each precinct will elect its representatives to the County Central Committee.
The reorganized Central Committee will then elect its officers for the coming two years at the County Organization meeting Saturday, March 27. The precinct caucuses will also enable Democrats across the county to discuss the concerns and priorities for local Democrats with their neighbors.
Every Democrat in Bremer County is encouraged to participate in their precinct caucus. Interested Democrats can visit the events on our Facebook page @BremerCountyDemocrats or email info@bremercountydemocrats.com to receive the Zoom login information.