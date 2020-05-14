Bremer County Democrats through their virtual online County Convention have elected Jenn Wolff as Affirmative Action Chair.
Wolff, a Waverly native, is a disability justice advocate and occupational therapist. She began using a wheelchair after surgery and radiation treatment for a tumor on her spine; she was selected as 2011 Ms. Wheelchair Iowa.
Wolff currently serves as the Backbones Leadership Program Coordinator, Advocacy Chair for the Iowa Chapter of United Spinal Association, as a member of the North American Spinal Cord Injury Consortium’s Executive Committee, and facilitates #UpgradeMedicaid.
As Affirmative Action Chair she will provide leadership in assuring all citizens of Bremer County have an effective ability to participate in Democratic Party programs and processes regardless of physical ability, gender, race, sexual orientation, religious belief, or economic status.
Wolff states, “Getting involved with advocacy helped me find my voice. I’ve not been a strong supporter of either party, but the current make up of our government in Iowa keeps cutting away at policies that support people with disabilities and other minorities. It’s time more people with disabilities are at the table making decisions for our community rather than others making decisions for us. I find that my commitment to making sure our votes and voices matter is consistent with Bremer County Democrats priority on putting people first!”
Delegates to Bremer County Democrats’ virtual County Convention also elected delegates and alternates to the First Congressional District and State Conventions. Delegates elected are Ali Ali, Melissa Bechtel, Jane Bernard, Jared Blaylock, Jeff Cornforth, Stephanie Dicken, Julie Foster, Elizabeth Fry, Cathy McClesky, Ethan Pfaltzgraff, John Scheibel, Michelle Smith, Dennis Smithe, Suzanne Swanson, Mary Lou Ungs, Edwin VanHemert, and Lynn Wingo. Alternates elected are Debbe Baker, Susan Cornforth, Bonnie Dahlstrom, Shelly Groen, Mike Hartford, Edwin Hollis, Charrisa Lambert, Becky Miller, Conni Miller, Jennifer Prinz, Jennifer Rasmussen, Kristina Smith, and Liz Strange.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, District and State Democratic conventions will also be conducted online this year.