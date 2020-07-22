It was short and sweet.
And to the point.
That’s the kind of speech you would expect Detective Jason Ellison, of the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office, to deliver when he becomes the center of attention.
With few words and a smile, Ellison accepted the 2019 Bremer County Peace Officer of the Year award, with his wife and kids in the audience, at a recent meeting of the Waverly Exchange Club.
Two pictures, that frame his life amply, capture the moment.
In the first one Ellison, holding the plaque, is flanked by Sheriff Dan Pickett on one side and his fellow deputies Kyle Shores and Robert Whitney on the other.
The other, with wife Megan, their kids, Dominick and Emarie, offers a more personal glimpse of Ellison’s life as a husband and father.
Reflecting on the award, he says he is humbled that his colleagues thought him worthy of the honor.
A quiet guy on and off the job, Ellison is quick to deflect attention.
“I don’t get worked up too much about anything,” he said.
His fellow deputies have learned to appreciate his readiness to step in and lend a hand when one is needed, as well as his respect of boundaries, to stay focused on his own work.
His willingness to help has made him into a valuable partner at the sheriff’s office and is one of the reasons why his colleague, Deputy Shores nominated him for the Bremer County Peace Officer of the Year award.
The news came at the meeting of the Bremer County Peace Officers Association, which Ellison was attending, and truth be told, it caught him off guard.
“It was a complete surprise,” he said.
What was not a surprise, however, is how Ellison had earned what’s contained in the short paragraphs of the nominating paperwork.
Since he joined the sheriff’s office in June of 2015, Ellison has been a quick study.
He had to be. When he was hired, it was expected that he would continue the work of veteran detective Dave MacDonald, who had put in 33½ years with Bremer County, of which 12 in investigations.
A 2006 graduate of the University of Northern Iowa, with a degree in criminology and a minor in sociology, Ellison knew he had big shoes to fill.
He had cut his teeth in law enforcement in two correctional facilities — at Newton and Anamosa — then did a five-year stint with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
Once at Bremer County, Ellison expected to do some patrol work at first and get to learn the ropes that way, but MacDonald’s retirement sped things up.
“It was a learning curve,” he said.
However, MacDonald hung up the badge within months of Ellison’s appointment, retiring that November.
But he was sure he was leaving his legacy on the job in good hands.
What gave MacDonald confidence was his fact-gathering background check he did on the occasion of Ellison’s hiring, as well as the few months the two men worked together side by side.
“It’s a job that covers a lot of territory, from property to death investigations,” MacDonald said. “But he got a pretty good handle on things. There have been some challenging cases in that area since he took over.”
Meanwhile, Ellison has developed working relationships with other law enforcement professionals in other agencies, Pickett said.
Ellison said that by far the most involved case he has worked so far has been the case of the missing Evansdale cousins. He was not on the job when Elizabeth and Lyric disappeared on July 13, 2012, or when their bodies were discovered at Seven Bridges in Bremer County that December, but he has been working aspects of that investigation with the diligence and the determination of an investigator who is also a father. No one has been charged yet.
Ellison, along with the Waverly Police Department’s Capt, Jason Leonard, are also on a team of investigators working the three unsolved Waverly murders dating back to the 1970s.
On June 15, 1971, the body of 14-year-old Valerie Lynn Klossowsky was found. She had been strangled and her body was found several miles west of Denver on a country road.
Julia Benning, 18, disappeared the day after Thanksgiving on Nov. 28, 1975. Her decomposed body was found by a maintenance worker on March 18, 1976.
On Sept. 7, 1976, the body of Marie “Lisa” Peak, a 19-year-old Wartburg journalism student, was found in a ditch in rural Bremer County.
Ellison said investigators continue to pursue tips in those cold cases “when they come in.”
Fully immersed in his work, Ellison says he sees himself continuing to do the job for the next five to 10 years, perhaps until the day he retires.
“I am happy to be working here,” he said. “I don’t see myself going anywhere.”
And that’s not because of a lack of ambition — Ellison has goals, but they have to do more with unraveling of specific investigations and getting to the bottom of burglaries and other crimes.
He said the recent protests against police brutality that have unfolded nationwide have not dampened his dedication to the profession.
“We are very fortunate here,” he said of local law enforcement and of the respect with which the community interacts with them. “The large majority of law enforcement officers are hard working people, and they have integrity.”
Ellison added that the coronavirus pandemic has imposed a new layer of safety on law enforcement, but has not slowed down the pace at which they do their work.
“I have had to conduct some interviews in garages rather than inside a house or in my car,” he said.
Ellison said what he loves the most about his job is the variety he encounters every day.
“That’s a good fit for me,” he said. “I am an easy-going guy who is goal oriented. Once I start something, I have to finish it, whether in my personal life or in my career.”
On his time off, which is mostly filled with family activities, Ellison occasionally rides his dirt bike as a way to decompress.
“I like riding,” he said. “But there’s not much time left for that.”
Sheriff Pickett said he is very proud of what Ellison has accomplished in the five short years he has been with the county.
“He is not the kind of guy who expects you to say he has done a great job,” Pickett said. “He just does a great job.”