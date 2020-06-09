Many of us are preparing and eating more meals at home. Spending more time in the kitchen than you prefer? Spending more money at the grocery store too?
Learn strategies to manage your time and budget in the kitchen. These tried and true strategies are not only useful during a pandemic, but all the time! Who does not want to serve great-tasting, nutritious meals that do not require a lot of time or money?
Your local Bremer County Extension office is now featuring Healthy and Homemade: Cook Now, Enjoy Later, on their website https://www.extension.iastate.edu/bremer/news/healthy-and-homemade-quickinars.
Cook Now, Enjoy Later
Discover how planning ahead can reduce stress and save money as you provide your family with nutritious, home-cooked meals. Freezer meals will decrease your time in the kitchen and provide a quick-fix meal for those hectic days.
Each quickinar is about 10 to 15 minutes. You will learn strategies for using time, money, and skills wisely when you eat at home. The Bremer County Extension office will be featuring the quickinar series throughout the month of May and June. Future quickinar topics include:
Healthy Choices: Aisle by Aisle
A virtual grocery tour will help you identify and purchase the most nutritious items while stretching your food dollars. Strategies at the grocery store can make or break the pocketbook. Nutritious food does not need to be expensive.
Slow Cooker Meals
Explore the benefits of the slow cooker. Slow cookers are a great way to cook while you are away from home! Learn food safety tips and meal ideas for your slow cooker.
Veg Out!
Examine the benefits of vegetables. Explore recipe ideas, and learn how to increase fruit and veggies in your diet. Learn how to make a whole meal salad and homemade salad dressing.
Interested in attending the more in-depth, in-person Healthy and Homemade program? Call the Bremer County Extension office at 319-882-4275 for more information.
Have other food-related questions? AnswerLine provides information and resources for Iowa consumers with home and family questions. Call 1-800-262-3804 or 1-800-735-2942 (Relay Iowa phone linkage for individuals who are deaf or hard-of-hearing). The hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m.
If you or someone you know is having trouble affording food or accessing food, there are resources available. Through May, all those receiving food assistance will receive the maximum amount allowed. For example, a household of one will receive $194/month while a 2-person household will receive $355. To apply, call the Iowa Food Assistance Hotline 855-944-FOOD (3663). You can also call 2-1-1 to speak with someone about basic human needs resources (e.g., food pantries).