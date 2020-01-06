The Bremer County Fair Association has great news to share.
Here it is: The fair has found its new home and is moving forward with concrete plans for relocation.
But wait, there’s more: The Bremer County Fair Association (BCFA) has a purchase agreement with Hanawalt Farms to buy 50-plus acres on the east side of Waverly, a site that would not only meet the fair’s current needs, but also position it for future growth.
It had been a long journey for the association, one that had been as long-awaited as it had been needed, after Champions Ridge, the now defunct envisioned joint project between the fair and the ball diamonds groups came to an end in 2019.
Josh Petersen, the president of the BCFA, said the new site, by Titan Machinery’s new location, is a perfect fit for what the fair needs today and what it may need in the future.
The association’s board and the Farm Bureau held a listening session on Nov. 18 in order to come up with an actionable plan, as the city had given the fair an extension by February 2022 to relocate from Memorial Park, where the city plans its own upgrades.
After hearing multiple speakers and advocates for alternate plans, the board voted to go with the east location for the fair.
There are multiple benefits to this choice, Petersen said, citing that it is within city limits, and hence the fair and its guests can take advantage of Waverly’s wide array of offerings and infrastructure. Additionally, the businesses in that east part of town, such as Nutrien Ag Solutions, formerly Schneider Milling, and Titan Machinery, work in close partnership with the fair.
“It will be very convenient to have them next door,” Petersen said.
He said that the board will appear before the City Council for final approval, but expects the issue to be resolved expeditiously, as it is a win-win for the city and the fair.
Petersen added that the city had not cashed the last check from the fair for $90,000, the final payment for the land at the old location.
“We expect to get our money out of our deal,” he said. “It is not a surprise to anyone.”
The fair had received incentives from the City of Waverly, as well as money from the county Board of Supervisors, and both entities had said that they would allow the fair to transfer their contributions to their new location under the same conditions.
One of the messages, which was expressed vocally during the listening session in November, and which the fair board heeded, was that the communities in the county wanted to have the fair closer to their towns.
The new location addresses this very concern.
Moreover, the site itself would not require as much work to put in infrastructure as the terrain is more even than the previous one, so it will not be as labor-intensive or costly.
“Not as much ground will have to be moved,” Petersen said.
He said that while a lot of work needs to happen in the meantime — both logistically and physically — this summer’s fair would likely host the horse show on the new site.
The pace of the rest of the project will also move at a good clip, even though there are a lot of moving parts to the relocation.
The focus of the fair board would be to work hard to meet the expectations set by the city.
“That would be a goal but whether or not this is achievable, I don’t know,” he said.