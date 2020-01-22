The long and winding road for the Bremer County Fair’s new home is nearing the end.
For years, the members of the Bremer County Fair Association planned on moving from Memorial Park to a 40.35-acre plot on the west edge of Waverly as part of the Champions Ridge project. However, they adjusted when the City of Waverly decided to abandon the planned ball diamonds there when the project’s board failed to meet fundraising benchmarks and instead shifted focus for youth ball fields along Cedar River Parkway.
On New Year’s Eve, the BCFA announced it had entered into a new agreement with Hanawalt Farms LLC to buy about 50 acres that would be behind the future location of Titan Machinery at the intersection of East Bremer Avenue and 39th Street Northeast. On Monday, the Waverly City Council freed up the purchasing funds by voting 6-0 with Ward 5 Councilman Tim Kangas absent to cancel the original real estate purchase agreement.
The move allowed a payment of $443,850 as a refund to the fair board. That figure includes a $120,000 credit the city extended to the BCFA to buy the west-side lot.
Roy Petersen, facilities co-manager, said when he joined six other individuals to charter the Champions Ridge board nearly a decade ago, they thought the site of the farm owned by the Neil Smith Estate was the best location at the time.
“It really was a great project,” Petersen said. “But over time, we realized that maybe we were at a disadvantage due to the size and the scope of the project, and also the east and north side (of the) county — which by, the way, we’re a fair. We support the county, and Waverly fits into that.
“There are seven other small towns in this county that we need to please, and we were getting some feedback that we need to relocate closer to the center. It’s been a long, long, drawn-out process, but we’ve got ourselves a heck of a project and a heck of a location today.”
Ward 3 Councilman Rod Drenkow inquired whether the fair board would be asking for more money from the city when they make their move. Petersen said the fair would love to do so, but time will tell if that’s needed.
“Once we get into the campaigning, we’ll see how things flow in,” Petersen said. “Because of the scope change, things are actually looking up.
“Just in the last two to three weeks, we’ve had an additional $75,000 just come in just in some cold calls made to some eastern-county residents.”
He added that the fundraising is still going to be an uphill battle.
“I think we’re all going to push really hard to make this happen,” Petersen said. “The resolution is that we’ve picked up an additional 10 acres of ground for about the same kind of money that we had on the west side.
“We would have been coming back to you to purchase another 10 acres if we had stayed on the west side, and that really wasn’t in the cards.”
Petersen said the infrastructure availability is better at the 39th and Bremer location, as the city has just built new sewer lines there. Access would also be easier, as the fair would be able to build two driveways off of 39th Street and not need to go to the Iowa Department of Transportation to establish one off of Iowa Highway 3, as would have been the case at the former Champions Ridge site.
“There are a lot of advantages here,” Petersen said. “We’re also on the ag side of Waverly. Our neighbors have already expressed interest in our fair being out there.
“I think ultimately, we’ve got ourselves a doable project.”
Drenkow said that the fair is a “great asset” to have in town.
“I’m very pleased that we can partner with the fair board in getting this thing done,” Drenkow said. “I agree that (39th and Bremer) is a great location. I’m really excited to see what you guys do with it out there.”
Ward 1 Councilman Brian Birgen asked whether the city would have a clean title to the entire Smith farm with the move. City Attorney Bill Werger replied that with the canceled contract, the city will own the whole property with no other commitments.
Petersen said there had been a lot of false narratives said over the last several months that the city doesn’t back the fair.
“Facebook is a great tool,” he said to a chuckle from the dais, “but sometimes, you don’t see both sides of the story on Facebook.
“I believe Waverly has done one heck of a job — this group has done one heck of a job — supporting the fair and supporting (Champions Ridge), and actually they were probably our largest stakeholder in that project out on the west side. I believe now with the ($120,000 credit still in the refund payment) showing that you still support us again on the east side.”
He said the city’s Leisure Services Department has been a partner with the fair for the last 20-plus years, and that partnership will change with the eventual move to the new fairgrounds by February 2022, when the current extended lease expires.
“At the same time, if somebody raised their hand, I believe the city will be behind us and help us out in some fashion, in some way,” Petersen said. “Plus, they were our banker for a while. You can’t beat that.”