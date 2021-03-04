Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Bremer County Genealogical Society will not meet until further notice.

All members who had paid dues for 2020 will not be charged for membership in 2021.

Anyone interested in becoming a new member should contact Mary Buls at 319-276-4753.

Trending Food Videos