Bremer County Republicans will hold their caucus in three sites around the county on Feb. 3.
GOP veterans expect relatively low attendance, but say the process of picking issues that may end up being placed into the party platform, as well as the selection of representatives to the county convention and beyond, is a worthwhile experience for Republicans.
“The caucuses are the greatest history lesson,” said Bob Brunkhorst, a former GOP senator and two-term Waverly mayor.
The locations of the Republican caucuses are as follows:
Cities of Plainfield and Janesville, all five Waverly wards, and Polk, Douglas, Lafayette, Warren, Washington and Jackson townships will all meet at The Center, 1211 Fourth St. SW in Waverly, next to Miller True Value.
The cities of Denver and Readlyn along with Jefferson, Maxfield and Franklin Townships will all be at Denver High School, 541 E. Eagle St., in Denver, and the cities of Tripoli, Frederika and Sumner along with Freemont, Frederika, Leroy, Dayton and Sumner townships will all have their caucus at Sumner-Fredericksburg High School, 802 W. Sixth St., Sumner.
A total of 51 delegates will be selected for the county convention, which will be held March 14 at a yet-to-be-announced location.
Currently, there are 5,073 registered Republicans in Bremer County, compared to 3,889 Democrats, 7,548 who have no party affiliation and 102 of other active parties.
You must be a registered Republican to caucus at either of the three GOP sites, but party affiliation can be changed at the sites.
At the Republican caucus, participants will pick a precinct chair, and then turn to the straw poll, which consists of writing down their preferred choices.
Three candidates will be voted on that night — Donald J. Trump, the incumbent president; Bill Weld, an attorney, who served as the 68th governor of Massachusetts from 1991 to 1997; and Joe Walsh, a former congressman for Illinois’ 8th Congressional District from 2011 to 2013, and radio talk show host.
Once the straw poll is finished, the count will be announced and the precinct chair will make a call to the state office to report the results.
Then, a discussion of the issues, which are called “planks” for a party platform, will follow.
Any idea that any participant deems worthwhile can be presented at the caucus, and if supported, will go to the county level.
“The caucuses are about grassroots ideas,” Brunkhorst said.
Brunkhorst said among the larger issues he expects to hear ideas on national security, taxes, trade and the economy.
“There will be a wide gamut of planks,” he said.
Eventually, those would be advanced to the county, district, state and national levels.
Brunkhorst said low attendance would not surprise him.
“It will not be as high as the Democrats because they have contested races,” he said. “This one (the GOP) is not necessarily contested.
“The turnout will be lower, but we encourage people to come to submit their planks,” he said.
Beyond the immediate benefit of witnessing how grassroots issues coagulate as planks, Brunkhorst said participants would be able to get a taste of how the process works.
“If people want to get more involved in how ideas are fashioned and become planks, they will see that,” he said.
He added that Republican officials, like Rep. Sandy Salmon, R-Janesville, or other elected officials, are expected to address caucus-goers.
“In New Hampshire, it is a primary and it is party-driven,” he said. “In Iowa, it is grassroots-driven who goes to the next level.”