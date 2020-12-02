The State of Iowa certified the votes cast in the 2020 election on Monday, and it broke records.
Secretary of State Paul Pate said in a release that more than 1.7 million voters cast ballots, with a little more than a million doing so prior to election day by absentee, both state records. He reported the statewide turnout was 76%, which statista.com lists Iowa as 10th in the nation.
Meanwhile, Bremer County voters turned out an 85% clip, one of 14 counties that surpassed 80%, according to Pate.
Bremer County Auditor Shelley Wolf said all of the credit goes to the citizens of Bremer County.
“That’s the voters’ doing,” Wolf said of the accomplishment. “That’s a compliment to Bremer County voters.”
According to the final vote tallies, 14,627 of the 17,200 active registered voters in the county cast a ballot in the presidential election. Wolf said between 13,300 and 13,400 voters did so in the 2012 and 2016 elections.
“Going off of some of the voters’ comments that they’ve made, it was, ‘I just wanted to make sure I got my vote in,’” she said as possible factors for the increased turnout. “It was just really important for them to be counted and have their voice heard.”
In the presidential race, President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence won 8,294 votes in the final Bremer County tally, or 56.7%, while former Vice President Joe Biden and California Sen. Kamala Harris earned 5,958 votes, or 40.8%.
Trump and Pence won Iowa’s six Electoral College votes with 897,672 popular votes, or 52.8%, compared to 759,061, or 44.64%, for Biden and Harris.
However, Biden and Harris have been certified to have won most of the battleground states. According to Associated Press projections, the Democratic ticket is expected to garner 306 Electoral College votes, while the Republicans are expected to have 232.
In the race for U.S. Senate in Iowa, Joni Ernst, the incumbent, won 8,196 votes, or 56.03%, to take Bremer County over Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield, who had 5,911 votes, or 40.41%. Ernst won the overall race with 864,997 votes, or 50.88%, to Greenfield’s 754,859 votes, or 44.4%.
State Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Marion, flipped the 1st Congressional District seat from blue to red by defeating Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Dubuque. Hinson carried Bremer County with 8,000 votes, or 54.69%, to Finkenauer’s 6,036, or 41.27%, while the district-wide margin was 212,088, or 50.02%, to 201,347, or 47.49%.
In Senate District 32, incumbent Craig Johnson, R-Independence, defeated Waverly Democratic challenger Pam Egli by a total of 19,990, or 59.34%, to 12,700, or 37.7%. In Bremer County, Johnson had 8,091 votes, or 55.32%, and Egli earned 6,151 votes, or 42.05%.
State Rep. Sandy Salmon, R-Janesville, held off a challenge from Democrat Carissa Froyum, of Denver, with 11,209 votes, or 60.89%, versus 6,489, or 35.25%. The Bremer County totals were 8,703, or 59.49%, for Salmon and 5,372, or 36.73%, for Froyum.
Overall, there were 8,422 absentee votes cast in Bremer County, compared to 6,205 on election day. Wolf, the county auditor, said more than 3,000 of those early ballots were cast at the former Mauer Eye Center site, set up as an alternative to the courthouse during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“That worked awesome,” Wolf said of the arrangement. “It worked just like a well-oiled machine.
“It took four full-time people down there constantly to staff it. It was very busy, and it worked perfectly. My biggest fear is four years from now how we’re going to handle absentee voters not having that facility (after Katalyst Yoga took it over after the election).”