Iowa is currently at a 68% response rate for the 2020 Census.
By comparison, here is the response rate for area counties:
• Black Hawk County: 69%
• Bremer County: 74%
• Butler County: 72%
• Chickasaw County: 69%
Oct. 31 is the deadline to complete the census. We need your help to get an accurate count of every resident across Iowa. It is important for all of us.
The census equals money for states, cities and communities. More than $675 billion in federal funds will be distributed to the states each year of the next decade, supporting all types of government services. This includes infrastructure, health care, social welfare and education.
The U.S. Census Bureau is bound by law to protect your answers and keep them strictly confidential. The law ensures that your private information is never published and that your answers cannot be used against you by any government agency or court.
Census data will be used to redraw district lines to determine representation at the federal, state and local level. Businesses use census data to decide where to locate new facilities. The results determine how many seats in Congress each state gets.
Gov. Kim Reynolds’ goal is for Iowa to be the top state in the country in census participation. If we achieve that, it will mean more federal funding for our state and new opportunities to help Iowa prosper through the next decade and beyond.
Let people in your area know that responding is crucial, and it’s easier than ever to participate. It takes just a few moments to complete and for the first time, people can respond online, by paper or over the phone.
Learn more at: bit.ly/2WZXbnK.