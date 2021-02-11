The purpose of this news brief is to provide a COVID-19 vaccine update for Bremer County.
The Bremer County Health Department was informed by the Iowa Department of Public Health on Feb. 5, 2021 that Bremer County will continue to receive a weekly allocation of the Moderna vaccine through the month of February 2021. The table below shows what Bremer County has and will receive in February 2021 to vaccinate Phase 1B. With over 4,000 Bremer County citizens who qualify by age alone in Phase 1B, over 85% of the total allocations listed below will be targeted to individuals 65 and older. The remaining 15% will be allocated to 1B-Tier 1 populations.
Date Allocated Amount Allocated
Jan. 27, 2021 200
Jan. 29, 2021 400
Feb. 5, 2021 400
Feb. 12, 2021 400
Feb. 19, 2021 400
Feb. 26, 2021 400
TOTAL FOR FEBRUARY 2021 FOR PHASE 1B 2,200
- Please note that these numbers do not depict what Federal Retail Pharmacies Programs Partners may receive in addition to amounts listed above.
Throughout the month of February 2021, vaccine from the allocations in the table above will be directed to the Bremer County Health Department, Community Memorial Hospital, Chang Cornerstone Clinic, Clayton Drug-Sumner, Denver Drug, HyVee Pharmacy-Waverly, MercyOne Clinics, Meyer Pharmacy, UnityPoint Clinics, Wal-Mart Pharmacy-Waverly, Walgreens Pharmacy-Waverly and Waverly Health Center.
Due to the low quantities of doses received on a weekly basis in Bremer County, individuals age 65 and older will be receiving notifications from their Bremer County primary care provider’s office or pharmacy as more vaccine becomes available and do not need to call their provider to be placed on a wait list. For individuals 65 and older who seek primary care outside of Bremer County, please contact your provider to see if they will be providing the vaccine and ask how they will notify patients. Should an individual’s out-of-county provider choose not to administer the vaccine to its patients, opportunities will be available in Bremer County to be vaccinated once vaccine supplies increase.
Several local clinics and pharmacies have begun to provide their patients with the vaccine and will continue to contact their patients when vaccine supplies increase.
All information above is subject to change. The BCHD and our Bremer County Vaccine Partners
appreciate the community’s interest and patience as we continue to prepare for more vaccine to arrive. For more information, please visit the Bremer County Health Department’s Facebook page or visit: https://www.bremercounty.iowa.gov/departments/health_department/covid-19_vaccine.php.