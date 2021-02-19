The Bremer County Health Department sent an update to its COVID-19 vaccine allocation for the last week of February.
The table below shows what Bremer County vaccine partners have been allocated and what Bremer County anticipates to be allocated the week of February 23, 2021 to vaccinate persons 65 and older and persons who fall into Phase 1B-Tier 1.
Date Allocated Amount Allocated
February 5, 2021: 400
February 10, 2021: 400
February 16, 2021: 400
February 23, 2021: Anticipates 400
TOTAL FOR FEBRUARY 2021 FOR PHASE 1B: 1,600
**Please note that these numbers do not depict what Federal Retail Pharmacies Programs Partners may receive in addition to amounts listed above. This is allocated directly from the State to select pharmacies throughout Iowa.***
There are over 4,000 Bremer County citizens who qualify by age alone in Phase 1B.
• With February’s anticipated allocations, Bremer County partners will be vaccinating approximately 1,310 individuals who are 65 and older.
For 1B-Tier 1, there were over 1,000 individuals (first responders, PK-12 school staff, early childhood education, and childcare workers) who qualify for the vaccine.
• With February’s anticipated allocations, approximately 290 individuals who fall into 1B-Tier 1 will be vaccinated.
Where can I get the vaccine if I’m 65 and older? Due to the low quantities of doses received on a weekly basis in Bremer County, individuals age 65 and older will be receiving notifications from their Bremer County primary care provider’s office or pharmacy as more vaccine becomes available.
What if I don’t have a Bremer County provider or pharmacy? For individuals 65 and older who seek primary care outside of Bremer County, please contact your provider to see if they will be providing the vaccine and ask how they will notify patients. Should an individual’s out-of-county provider choose not to administer the vaccine to its patients, please contact the Bremer County Health Department or call 211 for assistance. Otherwise, information on scheduling appointments with select Hy-Vee, Walgreens and CVS pharmacies can be found here: https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/pages/vaccineinformation.
We know many older Iowans may not be able to use websites and may need a loved one’s help. Here are four things you can do:
1. Visit www.coronavirus.iowa.gov and use the map to find a provider in your area. From there you can call the provider to schedule an appointment, or schedule an appointment online, on your loved one’s behalf.
2. You can also contact your local Area Agency on Aging to assist older Iowans who are homebound. Simply go to www.IowaAging.gov or call 1-866-468-7887, Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
3. 211 is also a great resource for information and assistance.
4. Bremer County newspapers and KWAY Radio also regularly share vaccine information for Bremer and surrounding counties.
All information above is subject to change. The Bremer County Health Department and our Bremer County Vaccine Partners appreciate the community’s interest, patience, and support as we continue to prepare for more vaccine to arrive.
For more information, please visit the Bremer County Health Department’s Facebook page or visit: https://www.bremercounty.iowa.gov/departments/health_department/covid-19_vaccine.php.