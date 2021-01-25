It’s free for everyone, but it isn’t here, yet.
It’s unclear when Phase 1B of the coronavirus vaccine will arrive in Bremer County.
And it is just as unclear how many doses will be allocated or what the logistics of vaccinations would look like.
That, in a nutshell, sums up the message Bremer County Health Department Administrator Lindley Sharp delivered to the county board of supervisors on Monday, as she asked the board to approve up to $209,000 in emergency funding for setting up a pod for mass vaccinations in the county.
“We have not been allocated any doses for 1B,” she said.
Asking the county pay for this, she said, was preparing for the “worst case scenario,” Sharp said.
There is state guidance about who is supposed to get shots when. Phase 1A is for medical personnel, and staff and residents at long-term-care facilities which is currently ongoing.
Phase 1B is for those 65 and older (originally set for 75 and older, but Gov. Kim Reynolds extended it Thursday) as well as high-risk individuals including disabled persons in home-care settings; correctional facility staff and inmates; staff and individuals in congregate settings not including college dormitories, food, agricultural, distribution and manufacturing workers who work or live in congregate settings with social distancing not possible; PK-12 staff, childhood education and childcare workers, police, fire, ambulance and first-responder personnel; inspectors of hospitals, long-term-care and child care facilities; and government officials, all of which will begin in February.
Those who are eligible for Phase 1C and the timeline for its administration will be determined at a later time, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. That is expected to start sometime this spring.
As far as the expected arrival of 1B in the county, which is supposed to be next week, there is little clarity.
“We have not been allocated 1B and it is supposed to start next week, we are waiting,” Sharp said.
But even if the vaccines arrive as planned, how is the staff of the county health department going to vaccinate the numbers that are expected to show up?
These are some of the questions that Sharp and Bremer County Emergency Management Coordinator Kip Ladage have wrestled with over the past few weeks.
Sharp told the board this would include hiring temporary workers like nurses, a medical professional and other staff to administer the vaccine, paying rent for a single location for the county, with WiFi capabilities, and, among other expenses, buying the software to allow people to schedule their visits online.
In the county in this round, Sharp expects to see just under 2,500 essential workers get the vaccine as soon as it is available for individuals in 1B, should they opt to, and ventured a guess that with a county where 20% of the residents are over 65, she projected anywhere between 2,500 to 4,000 would get vaccinated.
“That’s significantly larger than the Phase 1A people,” she said.
As of Friday, the latest figures available from the Iowa Department of Public Health, there were 1,633 vaccinations administered in Bremer County and 981 in Butler County. Statewide, there have been 177,520 shots delivered, including 124,594 receiving their first dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna versions of the vaccine and 26,463 completing their two-shot cycle.
Included in the Bremer County numbers are 250 Pfizer shots given to staff and residents at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community on Jan. 6. A second clinic was planned for Wednesday for those to get their second doses as well as those who missed the first round, and a third session is planned for Feb. 17 to complete the regimen for those getting their first doses Wednesday.
Walgreens is administering those shots as part of a federal pharmacy program.
Sharp said the pharmacies, the hospitals, the medical clinics and family practices have all signed vaccine provider agreements with the state. All vaccines are allocated to these entities by the county health department but are shipped directly to the respective provider, Sharp explained.
“We are all in the same boat,” Sharp later told Waverly Newspapers.
During the meeting with the supervisors, she said that partnerships with various entities, including volunteer help, might reduce the expense to the county’s general fund.
“Eventually, there will be more CARES Act dollars and other COVID relief funds and that will help offset the expenses from the general fund,” she later told the paper.
As part of the planning, recently, Sharp held a meeting with local media organizations to problem-solve for the fastest dissemination of information to the community about the vaccine.
Ken Kammeyer, the chair of the board, asked if there would be “a scramble for nurses” when the 1B vaccine arrives and entities like the hospital, the pharmacies and doctors’ offices are also likely to seek additional temporary help.
Sharp later told the paper that will depend on the number of vaccines and how quickly they get into people’s arms.
She added that her department is focused on a “tiered list.”
Later, Sharp clarified that while the vaccine is free to everyone, some providers may ask for insurance information because they can later bill the respective insurance agency for an administration fee.
At the Monday meeting, the supervisors were unanimous that the health department’s proposal should stand, yet they cautioned fiscal vigilance.
“We can’t practically hire people because we don’t know when you could give it to the people,” said Supervisor Dewey Hildebrandt.
Ladage, the emergency management coordinator, said that it should be understood “that this is all changing.”
“This is clearly an emergency,” Hildebrandt said. “We are backed against the wall. We simply have no choice but to support this (Sharp’s request for additional funding).”
Hildebrandt added the allocation will come out of this year’s budget.
“You’ve got to pay to be prepared,” he said. “The ultimate goal is to get as many people vaccinated as possible.”