Monday was a busy day at the Bremer County Health Department.
The schedule was packed with vaccination appointments of police officers, health care workers and first responders, all part of the 1B group that is to be vaccinated in the second phase.
Lindley Sharp, the Bremer County Public Health administrator, said the county has the Moderna vaccine since they are equipped to store it.
Sharp, who along with her staff was vaccinated in the first phase because of her front-line status, greeted first responders as they walked in. She handed them a questionnaire asking about their experiences and requiring a signature.
After the answers were reviewed by Sharp, the vaccine recipient went to a room where the vaccine is administered.
On Monday morning, Waverly Police Officer Josh Buhrow was among the scheduled appointments.
Sharp reminded him that after the vaccination, he needs to answer brief questions from the health officials about how he is feeling.
“This is the way they track it,” she said.
A phone app called V-Safe is available for convenience. During the first week, V-Safe sends daily messages to check up on the recipient’s wellbeing and the questions take less than 5 minutes to answer. After a week, the message check-ins are weekly for five weeks. The app also sends reminders when the second dose is due.
According to coronavirus.iowa.gov as of 12:45 p.m. Monday, 2,967 Bremer County residents have received their first dose of the vaccine and 961 had their second shots. Over in Butler County, 2,140 have their COVID-19 series started and 515 have completed it.