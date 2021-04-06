With the opening of availability of the COVID-19 vaccines to the general public on Monday, the Bremer County Health Department has changed its strategy for the allocation and distribution of the shots.
According to a press release from the BCHD, a link has gone live on the department’s website to allow anyone age 16 or 18 an older — depending on the specific vaccine’s emergency use authorization age limit — to schedule an inoculation against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the respiratory and neurological illness that has been prevalent in Iowa since March 2020. The address to go to is www.bremercounty.iowa.gov, and vaccines will be available by appointment only with no walk-ins at this time.
Additionally, other Bremer County vaccine providers, including health professionals and pharmacies, have or will transition to online COVID-19 vaccine scheduling. Hy-Vee had announced that all appointments for those shots must be made on their website, hy-vee.com. Check with your pharmacy or health care network for further details, or go to vaccinate.iowa.gov or call 211 if you cannot go online.
Additionally, the BCHD is hosting a community COVID-19 vaccination clinic Thursday at the Bremer County Fairgrounds in Memorial Park in Waverly. As of Tuesday afternoon, appointments are available from 2:15 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in 15-minute increments. Four hundred Johnson & Johnson/Janssen single-dose vaccines will be administered at this event.
It is part of a special allocation of 700 doses of the drug that was given to the county. The other 300 was sent to John’s Cornerstone Clinic in Sumner, UnityPoint Health-Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner and Denver Drug.
The availability to the public comes based on an announcement by Gov. Kim Reynolds in March to open up eligibility to everyone ahead of President Joe Biden’s mandate to do so by May 1. He recently moved that deadline up to April 19 on Tuesday.
BCHD Director Lindley Sharp said the increased access hadn’t increased the number of phone calls to her office.
“Now, since it’s opened to the general public, a lot more partners in Bremer County have live links on their websites, like we do,” Sharp said. “It’s a lot easier for people to go online and see who has appointments, if any. You can go to vaccinefinder.org if you’re looking for a specific vaccine, that website shows specifically which type of vaccine every single provider has.
“211 is still a good resource for those that don’t have internet access or have complications with scheduling things online.”
Sharp added the fairgrounds clinic is open to anyone, not just Bremer County residents. Also, allocation of the vaccines is expected to stay at 400 doses through this week.
Also, Wartburg College and Hy-Vee are partnering for a clinic on Friday at Levick Arena, also with the J&J vaccine, open for Wartburg students, faculty and staff. College officials have provided information to them in an internal Juice email Tuesday.
Sharp said that the J&J vaccine is a good one for college students to get at this phase of the academic calendar.
“They’re nearing the end of the school year, so students 18 and older who want that vaccine, they don’t have to worry about… finding their second dose if they’re not going to be here in 28 days (for the Moderna vaccine) or 21 if they’re getting Pfizer.”