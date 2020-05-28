Iowa native, Betty Brandt Passick will be conducting a “Writing a Memoir” workshop on Saturday, June 6 from 1 to 2 p.m. via Zoom video conferencing.
The event is free and anyone interested is welcome. Pre-registration is required so a link can be sent to you by the Bremer County Historical Society. Please email your interest to bremercountyhistoricalsociety@gmail.com or call (319) 296-5716.
This workshop was originally planned at a location in Waverly, but has been changed to Zoom only. Betty Brandt Passick has experience in presenting the workshop with this format. The Historical Society is delighted to be able to sponsor this event for anyone interested in a safe way during the coronavirus.
Passick will guide participants through the process she followed in writing her family’s book of history, “We Are Eight,” a Memoriam in 2015. The memoir traces four German lineages who emigrated to America beginning in the mid-1840s, all of whom settled in Bremer, Buchanan, and Fayette Counties in Iowa. She incorporated genealogies, biographies, interviews and photos through the sixth generation in America. The book is a result of five years of research.
Passick has a connection with our Bremer County history. Her mother’s ancestors, the Rev. August and Anna (Vosseler) Bartels, donated the sale of their home which fostered the Bartels Home for the Aged in Waverly, founded in 1954. Her mother was Doretta Bartels who grew up in Westgate.
“Our family has always been extremely proud of that legacy. I spoke at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in 2016 about the ‘We Are Eight,’ a Memoriam. The book is in their library,” Passick added.
Her reason for teaching “Writing a Memoir” workshops is to encourage people to write their family stories. Whether one hopes to write a memoir of 10 pages — or 400 pages (like Passick’s book) — the basic steps are the same.
Since retiring from 3M Company a decade ago, Passick has written three historical books. Most recently she published Gangster in Our Midst (2017) — which tells the true Iowa story about the gangster who came to her hometown of Fairbank. The novel won a 2019 Indie Notable 100 Book Award from Shelf Unbound book review magazine.
For more information about the June 6 “Writing a Memoir” workshop event, or to register, contact bremercountyhistoricalsociety@gmail.com or call 319-296-5716.