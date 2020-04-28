The annual meeting of the Bremer County Historical Society scheduled for 7 p.m. May 5 will be cancelled this year due to COVID-19. The Bremer County Genealogy Society who meets jointly also will not be meeting.
The program was to feature a speaker from the Carrie Chapman Catt Museum covering her role in the passage of the 19th Amendment which gave women the right to vote.
The Historical Society would like to recommend viewing a new PBS documentary on Carrie Chapman Catt that will be airing the same night and time as our May 5 program would have been — at 7 p.m. on PBS.
Due to the current pandemic situation, the Historical Society will be not be sending out membership cards this season. The museum will open for tours and programming when CDC and state guidelines allow.
The Historical museum would appreciate donations to go towards restorations, display improvements, and operating expenses during this time. Checks can be mailed to BCHS, 402 W. Bremer Ave., Waverly, IA 50677.
During the winter and the time period that the museum is not able to be open by the governor’s orders, the curator has been hard at work moving and installing new displays. Work is currently being done on the “History of Transportation in Bremer County” display.