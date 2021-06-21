Bremer County has a lot of natural attractions with parks and waterways.
Nature-lovers can add one more reason to come here for weekend tourism — the county is one of seven in Iowa designated as bird friendly.
Bremer County Conservation Board Director Andrew Hockenson told the board of supervisors on Monday that the county has achieved the recognition.
The county will receive signs stating the designation, which will be placed in highly visible areas, at a later date.
Awarded by an organization called Bird Friendly Iowa, a statewide bird habitat conservation consortium, the designation recognizes the efforts made by the county to preserve wildlife.
Bird Friendly Iowa aims at creating and enhancing essential habitats that support birds, educates about the importance of birds, and recognizes cities and countries that work for sustainable solutions for birds, according to their website.
Polk, Story, and Winneshiek counties were designated as Bird Friendly in 2020, while Bremer, Boone, Clay, and Palo Alto were designated in 2021.
“It’s a way to promote your areas and what your county has to offer,” said Dan Cohen, the director of the Buchanan County Conservation Board and a member of the steering committee for Bird Friendly Iowa. “There is a quite a bit of research that people want to live and visit places that have wildlife, and especially birds. By applying and being designated, Bremer County can now promote themselves as being bird friendly. It is also a matter of pride, they have gone the extra mile and now they have been recognized for it.”
The City of Denver was designated in 2019 and Tripoli in 2021. Nearby Waterloo, Cedar Falls and Fayette are also designated cities.
As of last July, there are 430 species of birds in Iowa included in the official list of the American Ornithological Society.
In Bremer County, there are documented 268 species of birds, according to eBird, a website dedicated to bird monitoring. There are also about 215 birders in the county that have documented their findings on the site.
Among the economic benefits of becoming a bird friendly county, the website lists the fact that about 20% of all Iowans are bird watchers. Nationally, that number is estimated to be 47 million birders. Annually, they are believed to spend $41 billion in trip-related expenses, and generate an impact of $106 billion, according to Bird Friendly Iowa website.
As part of the application process, the county showcased its educational programs on birds, conducted by the county naturalist.
Another parameter was the availability of public land. In Bremer County, there are about 9,400 acres of county and state land where bird-lovers can find their own perch to observe and record their experiences and where birds can nest. The county has about 4,400 acres of land and the DNR about 5,000.
“We have taken steps to make our county bird friendly,” Hockenson said. “Maybe people will come to the county to look for certain species when they are travelling. It might be bringing people for the day or the weekend. It might encourage people to build backyard bird habitats that are beneficial to the birds.”