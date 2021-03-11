Bremer County is beginning the process of updating its 2017 Hazard Mitigation Plan.
The purpose of the plan is two-fold. The plan is a federal requisite to remain eligible for other mitigation grant programs offered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). FEMA mandates the plan be updated every five years.
Second, the plan is designed to create hazard mitigation strategies which can reduce negative impacts caused by natural and man-made hazards within the county and the incorporated jurisdictions.
This first meeting will review the purpose and benefits of a multi-jurisdictional hazard mitigation plan, project budget, planning process/scope of work, updating information from the existing plan, and the dates and locations of future meetings. The meeting will take place at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 18 virtually, using the GoToMeeting link at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/437749621 or dial in at 1-872-240-3311 - Access Code: 437-749-621.
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Kip Ladage, (319) 353-0133.