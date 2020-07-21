The Bremer County Historical Society’s museum is now open to the public for tours.
Hours are Tuesday through Thursday from 1-4 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 1-4:30 p.m.. Admission is $5 for adults, $2 for ages 13 thru 17, and $1 for ages 12 and under.
Be sure to take a look at the new displays that are now in the museum’s middle addition.
The museum asks that visitors wear a face covering, refrain from touching surfaces and practice social distancing. If you are not feeling well, please plan your visit for another time.
The building committee is currently looking for volunteers to help paint the back addition (Albrecht Wing) with waterproof paint. Call 319-296-5716 if you are interested in this or other volunteer opportunities. Fundraising has begun for restoration work inside this addition.
Please consider giving to the Historical Society so improvements can continue and new displays can be created. Donations can be dropped off in the door slot or mailed to BCHS, 402 W. Bremer Ave., Waverly, IA 50677.