The Bremer County Nature Alliance will be hosting Dr. Daryl Smith on Saturday March 28 at the Sumner American Legion.
He will be speaking on “Iowa’s Prairie Heritage.” Dr. Smith is an Emeritus Professor at the University of Northern Iowa and he is also the founder of the Tallgrass Prairie Center.
There will be a dinner and silent auction that begins at 5 p.m. on March 28. The cost of a ticket and annual membership is $25 for adults and $5 for children under 12 years old. Tickets must be purchased in advance. For tickets with membership, contact Heather Gamm, Bremer County Conservation, PO Box 412, 1104 S. Main St, Tripoli, IA 50676 or call 319-231-9640.
The Bremer County Nature Alliance helps to raise funds, coordinate local volunteer efforts, support and advocate for environmental education programs, and works closely on Bremer County Conservation projects. All are welcome to attend and learn more about the natural resources we have right here in Bremer County.
Last year’s banquet raised funds to purchase kayaks and stand-up paddleboards.