The 2021 Bremer County Pork Queen, Pork Princess and Jr. Pork Princess were crowned April 18 at a celebration hosted by the Bremer County Pork Promoters.
The outgoing royalty are Queen Payton Schwartz, of Clarksville, Princess Hannah Busch, of Tripoli, and Princess Nicole Miller Cummings, of Waverly.
2021 Queen Haidyn Snyder is the daughter of Nate and Christy Snyder. She is a sophomore at Waverly-Shell Rock. Haidyn is involved in 4-H, girls wrestling, dance, yearbook and church youth group.
Princess Abby Elsamiller, a freshman at W-SR, is the daughter of Jon and Becca Elsamiller. Abby is involved in FFA, 4-H, church, track and field, and is a girls basketball manager.
Jr. Princess is Nancy Van De Walle. Nancy is the daughter of Mark and Karen Van De Walle and is a sixth grader at Denver. Nancy is involved in 4-H, soccer, softball, basketball and volunteers at the food bank.
The girls will be busy this year with parades, fairs, promotions and educating Bremer County third-graders about the nutritional value of pork, as well as the importance of pork production to our local communities.