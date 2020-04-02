The deadline to submit grant applications to the Bremer County Community Foundation and the Readlyn Community Fund for their 2020 grant cycle is 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, April 8.
There is one application process for both grant cycles and detailed information for each cycle can be found within the grant guidelines. The online grant application and guidelines can be found at either www.bremerccf.org or www.readlyncf.org.
The Community Foundation’s top priority is to fund nonprofits most affected by and/or dealing with the coronavirus outbreak. Applicants are encouraged to apply for general operating support instead of project-based proposals. Grant applicants must be a 501©(3) designated organization or government entity serving Bremer County in order to be considered for funding.
First-time grant applicants should contact Dotti Thompson, program manager, at (319) 243-1358 or dthompson@cfneia.org prior to submitting an application.