Waverly native Jessica Nolte, now of Denver, held a Black Lives Matter sign while leading a small, peaceful protest the 30-year-old organized along with her mom, Sheri Nolte-Ochoa of Waverly, in a closed group on social media.
As of 2:30 p.m. Sunday, eight protesters had converged wearing masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic on the lawn of the Bremer County Courthouse.
“Say their names,” read another sign, with the reverse side bearing the names of people of color who have died at the hands of police.
Nolte said she was glad people came out “to stand up for what’s right.”
She said she was prepared to stand alone, as she did in 2017, naming a landmark in the mall on the corner of 10th and West Bremer.
In late May, after the death of George Floyd at police hands, she took part in the peaceful march in Waterloo.
She was there for the speech given by Waterloo’s new police chief, Joel Fitzgerald Sr., who was sworn in on June 1, the city’s first African-American police chief.
“So I’m really glad my mom had encouraged me to invite others,” Nolte said. “We invited people that live here or have ties to Waverly,” noting she wanted a small peaceful group.
A handful of supporters stopped by the courthouse within the hour.
Waverly Police Officer Dave Lindley checked on them.
“Sheri had stopped by the PD earlier to let us know they were having a peaceful get-together here at 2 o’clock,” Lindley said. “They had a few negative responses but it sounds like nothing major. I think most people are supportive of people voicing their opinions peacefully and obviously we encourage that.”
“There’s been many people driving by, some nasty looks but a lot of honks of encouragement,” Nolte said. “The very first thing we got here, a gentleman rode past us and laughed at the top of his lungs. A few middle fingers. A guy rode past and said ‘all lives matter,’ and I never said that. Black lives matter as much as all lives matter, but all lives cannot matter until we recognize that black lives matter as well.”
Four joined, two neighbors and two Wartburg Security guards stopped a few minutes to show support before continuing their shift, and someone brought water.
Nolte said she “would hope Waverly PD wouldn’t stop, detain or use excessive force on somebody solely based on the color of their skin,” noting she grew up in Waverly and that it’s “primarily white.”
“It’s very easy to remove yourself from the situation and think this doesn’t affect you, but this affects all of us,” Nolte said. “I’m only here to amplify the voices that are not being heard… We need to band together for justice.”
“I love you!” one of the Wartburg Security guards yelled as they pulled up to the courthouse to briefly join the group.
Guards UJ Anglin and Bernard Holland held Black Lives Matter signs and waved to honking passing cars.
“Everybody’s friendly, and I’ve never had any issues,” said Anglin, who has lived in Waverly for three years. “I get along with everybody, or try to.”
He said he was protesting racial injustice seen in policing nationally over the years.
“At this point in time, blacks need all the help they can get,” Anglin said. “The police killing (of) unarmed blacks, it’s kind of like a pandemic, it happens everywhere, and it’s not getting better over time.
“If you can’t support the fact that Black Lives Matter, then how can you support All Lives Matter,” Anglin said.
“Blacks are being targeted in lots of areas, the police patrol those areas a lot more than they would any other area,” Anglin continued. “The reason why they do that is … they figure something is more likely to happen there than across town in another neighborhood.”
The tactic of addressing crime by focusing on localities with demonstrated high crime rates in policing is known as hotspotting, according to George Mason University Center for Evidence-Based Crime Policy.
If that’s what was going on, such targeting had a secondary effect on Anglin.
“When I grew up I wanted to be a police officer,” he said. “But after growing up and seeing what was happening in the neighborhood I lived in, in urban Michigan, if they felt there was too many of us in a group, they would stop us and ask us for our IDs. It turned me away from being a police officer. A lot of people say they become police officers because they want to make a change. With the right personnel it can change, but it doesn’t seem like it’s changing any at this point.”
“I just think they shouldn’t target certain people, not just blacks, but anybody,” Anglin said as to what was needed. “Because that’s judging, right? Judging based on what they look like, so you’re saying if one does it they all do it — stereotyping.”
He said the community needs to ask more of leaders.
“It’s not going to happen overnight,” he said. “I think they need training in those areas, learning to de-escalate a situation another way instead of using force.
“I think the way you treat people has a lot to do with the way they treat you. If you’re nice to people and you come through and show your face on a daily basis, wave, honk your horn whatever, then they’ll respect you as a person and as a police officer, and that has a lot to do with crime as well. They’re less likely to do anything wrong to disrespect you or upset you if they respect you.”
Holland, who moved here in 1968 from Chicago, said he agrees with Anglin.
“I’ve seen a few things, a few negative things, but I won’t get into that now,” Holland said. “I’m just appreciative of everything that’s going on to change that, and I’m very sorry that it had to happen that way, that really sucks. But we’ve got to get moving.”
Anjenette Perkins of Waverly drove by the protest and decided to join.
“As a white person I’ve been born into a system that gives my skin color benefits that I didn’t ask for,” Perkins said. “White privilege doesn’t mean white people don’t struggle, but that the struggles aren’t related to the color of our skin because the system is set up to support us. And I don’t like that. I feel powerless sometimes. So this was something I could do. The system has been in place for hundreds of years by design for white privilege, so it’s a tough thing to notice and to dismantle.”
She has attended protests before, starting by trying to get her college in Minnesota to divest from South Africa in protest of the apartheid segregation system.
In Indianapolis, she joined a protest for janitors, “people of low wages who weren’t being supported by their employers, not even given gloves or cleaning supplies to do that work. And our society doesn’t privilege voices of low income people no matter what color they are. They were trying to unionize. It wasn’t one specific workplace but work people were doing for a lot of employers.”
She also attended the women’s march in Des Moines in 2017 during Inauguration Day, “to have a voice and bring up issues that tend to be more interesting to women than the system cares about. (It) doesn’t mean men don’t struggle, but not because of their gender.”
Another Waverly resident, Wil Ranney, decided to join his fellow citizens when he saw the protest.
He said the police flagged down a nearby motorcyclist with their light bar when the motorist reacted to the group’s signs and messages by revving his engine “as loud as they could.”
“Somebody saw our protest and they decided to be a jerk about it and drive their Harley as loud as they could, and of course they had to (suspectedly) break the speed limit in a populated pedestrian area in order to do that.”
Ranney does social media marketing for a living mainly for churches and nonprofits “including social justice movements like this one.
“I’ve seen my role as trying to teach people how to protest in online spaces, especially those that don’t feel it’s safe to go out … because of coronavirus.
The best thing you can do is center marginalized voices. The internet is cluttered with self-righteous indignation, and if there’s too much of that it crowds out the people’s voices that are actually being affected by racism.”
He noted it was pride month and discussed a comment he made about the intersectionality of marginalized identities.
“If you’re black there’s certain racism and prejudices you have to deal with, (same) if you’re queer or a woman, but if you’re a black queer woman, then your problems are infinitely more complex and require dismantling of a lot of structures, and the different interest groups need to work together.
“So pride has been canceled in public spaces because of coronavirus but it’s a great way to try to lift up the correlations between the two movements and how they work together.”
He said he put up an ally flag for pride month, and drove around the entire city looking for an ally or black lives matter flag “and not one single flag for either of those movements could I find across the entire length of the town.
“I’d like to challenge businesses and friends that live on our main drag here (Bremer) or on Fourth or whatever to maybe be more public about showing solidarity and putting up signs. I think that would be important just like this is important.”
Ranney, an ordained deacon, with a secondary appointment at Trinity United Methodist Church in town, said he is used to speaking truth to power.
“I just speak my mind all the time, even if it gets me in trouble at city council,” he said with a laugh.
Nolte, the organizer, said even though the protest she held was small, it is just as important to stand up for her and her fellow citizens to stand for their beliefs, as others do in more diverse and more metropolitan communities:
“Bringing it to the small communities is what matters,” Nolte said. “You think you’re so far away from it but you cannot separate yourself from it… I do know what’s right is human justice and the rights of every life on earth.”