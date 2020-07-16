The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office was awarded a grant from the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau (GTSB) for the Special Traffic Enforcement Program (sTEP). This cooperative effort through the GTSB allows the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office to apply for funding for equipment to be used by the Deputies at minimal charge to Bremer County citizens.
Our fourth wave of five for this sTEP grant was conducted July 3-7 over the July 4 holiday. During this period the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office had one arrest for OWI, one citation and one warning for child restraints, 42 citations and 14 warnings for speed violations, one citation for driving without a license, five citations for suspended or revoked, two citations and eight warnings for registration, nine warnings for no proof of insurance, one citation for dark windows, four warnings for equipment violations, one citation and one warning for other traffic violations. In addition there was nine motorist assisted, one felony arrest, one interdiction/canine search, and two property damage accidents investigated.
We hope that everyone had a fun and safe July 4 holiday. Our next sTEP wave will be Aug. 21-Sept. 7.