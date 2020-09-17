The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office was awarded a grant from the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau (GTSB) for the Special Traffic Enforcement Program (sTEP).
This cooperative effort through the GTSB allows the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office to apply for funding for equipment to be used by the Deputies at minimal charge to Bremer County citizens.
Our fifth wave for this sTEP grant was conducted Aug. 21-Sept. 7 over the Labor Day holiday. During this period the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office had one arrest for OWI, one warning for open container, two citations and four warnings for seatbelts, 163 citations and 37 warnings for speed violations, two citations and four warnings for stop sign/light, one warning for texting, three citations for driving without a license, five citations for suspended or revoked, five citations and 12 warnings for registration, two citations and 24 warnings for no proof of insurance, seven citations and four warnings for dark windows, 26 warnings for equipment violations, four citations and eight warnings for other traffic violations.
In addition there were 14 motorist assisted, one narcotics arrest, seven interdiction/canine searches, two property damage accidents and three personal injury accidents investigated.