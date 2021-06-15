The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office was awarded a grant from the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau (GTSB) for the Special Traffic Enforcement Program (sTEP).
This cooperative effort through the GTSB allows the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office to apply for funding for equipment to be used by the Deputies at minimal charge to Bremer County citizens.
Our third wave for this sTEP grant was conducted May 24-June 6 over the Memorial Day weekend. During this period the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office had four arrests and one warning for OWI, one open container citation, one citation and twp warnings for no seat belt, four citations and one warning for no child restraint, 116 citations and 25 warnings for speed violations, one citation and three warnings for stop sign/light violations, one citation and one warning for no texting, nine citations and two warnings for driving without a license, four citations and one warning for suspended or revoked, seven citations and nine warnings for registration, two citations and 26 warnings for no proof of Insurance, two warnings for improper passing, two citations and five warnings for dark windows, two citations and 15 warnings for equipment violations, one citation for move over violation, and three citations and five warnings for other traffic violations.
In addition there were two arrest warrants served, one felony arrest, three narcotics arrests, three interdiction/Cannie searches, four minors in possession of alcohol, one interference with official acts, 16 motorists assisted, and eight property damage accidents investigated.
We hope that everyone had an enjoyable Memorial Day and a safe kick off to summer. Our next sTEP wave will be July 2-5.