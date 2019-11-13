Council seats and the mayor’s gavel in Waverly brought out an unusually high number of voters to the polls on Nov. 5.
With all the seats but the Ward 2 in contention between incumbents and challengers, the latter won, strong enough to stave off a run-off, but not in a landslide victory to suggest a mandate.
In Waverly, Adam Hoffman received 1,397 or 52.74%, while incumbent Dean Soash had 1,249 or 47.15%.
The At-Large council race between incumbent Edith Waldstein and newcomer Matt Schneider was even closer with Schneider taking the seat with 1,341 or 50.87% and Waldstein garnering 1,290 or 48.94%.
In Ward 4, incumbent Mike Sherer took 253 or 45.42% and Heather Beaufore, another newcomer to local government, won with 302 or 54.22%. The only decisive victory happened in the one open seat for Ward 2, where Kris Glaser got 361 or 58.51% and Mike Hangartner received 252 or 40.84%.
About 38% of Waverly voted in this election, Auditor Shelley Wolf told the Bremer County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday morning while they reviewed and signed off on the results.
Citywide, 2,663 voters cast ballots, 37.67% of Waverly’s 7,070 registered voters. Within Bremer County, that turnout was 4,323, or 24.53% of the 17,622 registered.
Monday’s was the first-tier of canvassing, Wolf added, in which all the votes cast in Bremer County were approved.
But the official results for cities like Janesville, parts of which are in Black Hawk County, and Sumner, parts of which are in Fayette County, will be final on Monday, when the supervisors certify the final numbers for these towns, which will include the added numbers from the respective counties.
Additionally, on Tuesday, the Secretary of State’s Office conducted an audit at a random ward and race. It happened to be Ward 1 in Waverly and the race was Kelly Flege’s run for the school board.
Wolf told the board that the audit is conducted, as per a recent law. In the audit, the members of the auditing body, which was partially comprised of members of the board that counts the absentee ballots, hand counted all 543 ballots cast in Ward 1.
“It was spot on,” Wolf said.
“How many votes for Santa Claus?” Supervisor Dewey Hildebrandt asked.
“Not one this time,” replied Susi LaRue, the Deputy Commissioner of Elections, who handed out the blue tally books to the supervisors to sign.
However, Wilma Flintstone and her husband, Fred, the 1960s animated cartoon characters, made their appearance as write-ins, as did some local leaders like Wartburg President Darrel Colson and former At-Large Councilman David Reznicek.
Even though the write-ins were not enough to be included in the official tally — they have to have 5% in order to reach this status — their presence in the scatterings is telling.
Wolf said writing in fictitious or real names is not new — and it gets worse in presidential elections — the write-in fakes frustrate election workers.
“It’s a wasted vote,” she said.