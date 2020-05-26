As the Bremer County officials prepare to unlock the doors to the Bremer County Courthouse on June 3, Bremer County Treasurer Sue Shonka has laid out guidelines for how her office will operate.
Shonka and her staff encourage everyone to use the online, mail or drop box for as many transactions as possible to ensure the safety of the staff and the customers while still following the CDC recommendations and practicing social distancing.
The numbers to contact for the different departments are: Driver’s License 319-352-2615, Motor Vehicle 319-352-0164 and Property Tax 319-352-0242
“It’s been a challenging time to provide our constituents with many of the services everyone needs,” Shonka said. “We’re working to catch up all services that were delayed due to the closure of Bremer County Treasurer’s Office due to the COVID-19 disruption.”
DRIVER’S LICENSE – SERVICES AVAILABLE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.
Appointments can be scheduled by calling 319-352-2615.
6 MONTH EXTENSION: If your driver’s license has an expiration date prior to March 28, 2020 it becomes invalid for driving purposes beginning May 28, 2020. You are encouraged to apply online for a 6 month extension, on your current license by submitting DOT form #430027 online or print and mail or email it to the Iowa Department of Transportation. The form is available at https://iowadot.gov.
RENEW ONLINE: You may be able to renew your driver’s license or Iowa ID online at https://iowadot.gov/mvd/driverslicense/renew; you do have 60 days after the expiration date to renew.
SKIP THE TRIP: Teen drivers have the option to take the web-knowledge test at home. Parents will need to apply to administer the test by visiting www.iowadot.gov. Once the student has passed the test they can schedule an appointment to be issued their permit.
UPGRADE ONLINE: Minors can upgrade online from permit or minor school license to the Intermediate License or from Intermediate License to a Full Privilege License. Minors can reinstate from a MSL or GDL suspension
PROPERTY TAXES: Property taxes can be paid online at www.treasurers.org.
The fee for an e-check is 25 cents.
Other methods of payment are to mail the payment to: Bremer County Treasurer, 415 E Bremer Ave., Waverly IA 50677, or use the drop box located on the north side of the courthouse, by the sidewalk.
If you would like a receipt, please provide a self-addressed, stamped envelope.
Penalty will be imposed beginning May 28, 2020.
MOTOR VEHICLE: Motor Vehicle registrations can be done online at www.iowatreasurers.org. The fee for an e-check is 25 cents.
Other methods of payment are to mail the payment to: Bremer County Treasurer, 415 E Bremer Ave., Waverly IA 50677, or use the drop box located on the north side of the courthouse, by the sidewalk.
If you purchased a new or used vehicle you can obtain a title and registration from our office by calling 319-352-0164 and we will guide you through the process.