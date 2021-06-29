Bremer County’s emergency notification system is receiving an upgrade that will increase its capability to provide emergency and public safety information to citizens.
Alert Iowa is a statewide emergency notification system that enables state and local officials to communicate emergency information directly to citizens. The Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEMD) is making improvement to the system that will utilize improved technology to make it easier for officials to issue alerts and will provide more options for the public to receive vital information.
Bremer County has used the Alert Iowa system to provide weather information and missing person announcements. The system also may be used for hazardous materials emergencies or other public safety situations. This service is free of charge for all citizens.
Bremer County residents are encouraged to sign up for the new emergency alerting system. Citizens who signed up in the past will need to sign up again for the updated service. The URL to sign-up is: https://www.smart911.com/smart911/ref/login.action?pa=bremercountyia or click on the link on the Bremer County Emergency Management website.
For additional information, contact the Bremer County Emergency Management Agency at 319-352-0133.