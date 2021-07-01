Bremer County Youth Rugby will hold camps every Wednesday through the end of July.
Each session is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. at Burt Van Auken Rugby Field, 2202 Third Ave. NW in Waverly.
The first camp was held Wednesday, and 60 kids are registered.
There will be a board that lists each athlete’s group for the day, as well as their team. Athletes are asked to remember what color group they are in for each session. They will then be broken up from their color group for practice into their team for the nightly matches.
Athletes attending each camp are asked to bring a water bottle and mouthguard for games, wear shorts and cleats. Athletes also are asked to wear their Bremer County Youth Rugby T-shirts to all practices.
The first hour of each camp will focus on basic rugby skills. The last hour will be dedicated to playing live matches. Every athlete will play two matches.
The main field will be divided into Field 1 (West) and Field 2 (East), where the fifth through eighth grade teams will play.
Spectators are able to watch from the hill, or they may be along the sidelines by the field goal posts.
Fields 3 and 4 are located on the East end.
“We will likely be pushing our team, but we want this to be a meaningful experience for everyone participating, so squeezing it in on one night is tough,” Waverly-Shell Rock rugby coach Eric Whitcome said. “We will do our best to stay on schedule and finish as close to schedule time as possible.”