The annual Bremer County 4-H Awards Banquet was held on Sunday, November 3 at 6:00 pm at the Waverly Fairgrounds with a full meal and cupcakes for dessert.
Awards were given to 4-H’ers who had done an outstanding job in recording their goals and accomplishments during the past 4-H year. The evaluators looked for neatness, completion of forms, citizenship and leadership in project areas and 4-H growth when selecting the winners.
The following awards were given to the Junior 4-H members (grades 4 to 6th):
Jack Elsamiller First Year Achievement, Liam Jerome First Year Achievement, Chase Holthaus First Year Achievement, J.R. Foelske First Year Achievement, Braedy Schroeder First Year Achievement, Michael Walbeck First Year Achievement, Alivia Thompson First Year Achievement, Amri Schwartz First Year Achievement, Emmeline Jerome First Year Achievement, Ava Dermody First Year Achievement, Jenna Rhone Communication, Jami Rohne Communication, Aubrey Moeller Beef, Madalynn Johnson Beef, Sheep, Swine, communications, woodworking,, Macy Tiedt Poultry, Brock Kuhse Citizenship, Clothing, Communications, Food & Nutrition, Leadership, Cole Holstrom Citizenship, Food & Nutrition, Jayden Deppe Sewing, Adien Dermody Outstanding Record Keeping, Connor Wurzer Outstanding Record Keeping, Chloe Blocker Outstanding Record Keeping, Lane McNeilus Record Book Recognition, Cecelia Jerome Record Book Recognition, Kaden Emerson Record Book Recognition, Jack Monk Record Book Recognition, Karissa Oldenburger Record Book Recognition, Cale Jensen Record Book Recognition, Jacob Vierow Record Book Recognition, Adali Borglum Record Book Recognition, Landon Luhring Record Book Recognition, Jacob Vierow Record Book Recognition, Adali Borglum Record Book Recognition, Nancy Van De Walle Record Book Recognition, Zach Boevers Record Book Recognition, Greysen Miller Record Book Recognition, Conor Pencil Record Book Recognition
This year’s Friend of 4-H Award is awarded to a business or group that supports the 4-H program. This year the award was presented to Ed, Gene and Shirley Huck.
Our 4-H Alumni Award today is presented to a person with a strong belief in what 4-H has to offer youth and their families, which can be seen by his hard work and dedication to the program. This year’s recipients were Jan Mitchell.
The honorary award is given to an individual that supports the 4-H members and the 4-H program through their time, talents, or resources. This person has dedicated their time to 4-H through volunteering at events such as livestock workshops, generously gave donations for various events. This year’s recipient is Al Wehling.
Intermediate Award winners are 4-H members in 7th and 8th Grade:
Cece Jerome Visual Arts, Avari Schroeder Beef, clothing and Fashion, Food & Nutrition, Madison Hinrichs Beef, Brody Kuhse Child Development, Citizenship, Communication, Food & Nutrition, Health, Home Improvement, Horticulture, Leadership, Music, STEM, Visual Arts, Kimberly Kalenske Dairy Cattle, Sewing, Lindee Rohne Communications, Food & Nutrition, Photo, Emily Lorenzen Communications, Ariana Ellerbroek Clothing, Food and Nutrition, Abby Elsamiller Food & Nutrition, Photography, Sewing, Adam Henning Home Improvement, Poultry, Rabbit
Senior members (Grades 9th to 12th) receiving awards include:
Julia Deppe Beef, Citizenship, Communications, Food & Nutrition, Horse, Photo, Swine, Willem Potter Citizenship, Communications, Dog, Food & Nutrition, Leadership, STEM, Becca Mohlis Child Development, Clothing and Fashion, C, Alexis Wurzer Animal Science, Dog, Vet Science, Mason Elderbroek Leadership, Emma Forest Health, Visual Arts
Leader awards that receiving the Award of the Silver Clover for 5 years of service is:
Amy Epley – B-Square, Sarah Olmstead – Super Stars, Katie Schwartz – Clover Explorers
Each year club herdsmanship is judged at the Bremer County Fair and awards are given at the 4-H Awards. Herdsmanship is decided by judges who determine cleanliness of stalls, animals, and overall conduct of 4-H’ers. This year the awards went to:
Beef: Douglas Rockets, Dairy: Jefferson Superiors, Horse: Rough Riders, Meat Goats: Dayton Dodgers, Poultry: Polk Hustlers, Rabbits: Sumner Goal Getters, Sheep: Dayton Dodgers, Swine: Dayton Dodgers
The Huck Citizenship and Leadership awards are presented to the Intermediates and Seniors that have done their best to be good citizens and show strong leadership skills. Our 2019 Intermediate and Senior Winners are:
Ed Huck Intermediate Leadership Award – Brody Kuhse, Ed Huck Intermediate Citizenship Award – Adam Hennings, Ed Huck Senior Leadership Award – Willem Potter, Ed Huck Senior Citizenship Award – Julia Deppe
Club members are nominated for the volunteer awards that have been outstanding in their personal volunteer life within, and outside 4-H. What the committee looks for is a member who has done something that is not required of all 4-H’ers to do, such as: all members are required to work in the Snak Shak, pick up garbage at the fair, help at Omelet Brunch, etc.
The 2019 Junior Volunteer Award goes to:
Madalynn Johnson, Chloe Bloker, Brock Kuhse, Jack Elamiller, Conner Pencil, Aiden Dermody
The 2019 Intermediate Volunteer Award goes to:
Avari Schroder, Brody Kuhse, Conner Wurzer
The 2019 Senior Volunteer Award goes to:
Alexis Wurzer, Mason Elderbroek, Will Lammers
The Family Volunteer Award was presented to a family that has volunteered their time at the club, county and community level. The 2019 Family Volunteer Award winners is the RJ, Kathy, Brandon, and Adam Hennings and Kay Pagel Family of the Do-R Best 4-H Club.
The Spirit award is presented to youth who have been selected for demonstrating overall enthusiasm for 4-H, cooperation, attendance, and participation in 4-H at the club level and beyond. There award winners were nominated by their club leaders and awarded by the Extension Office staff.
Clovers:
Jameson Johnson, Maren Beenken, Lincoln Lorenzen, Brylie Geerts, Brynn Geerts
Juniors:
Madalynn Johnson, Conor Pencil, Aubrey Moeller, Tucker Roberts
Intermediates:
Caden Foelske, Kylie Teisinger, Luke McMillin, Caleb Lentz, Adam Hennings
Seniors:
Dallas Wittenburg, Ben Foelske, Izzy Staudt, Kollyn Lentz, Brandon Hennings
The Youth In Action Awards honors a 4-H in each 4-H grade level who have gained critical life skills through their 4-H experience and have utilized those skills to overcome a challenge, or challenges, they have faced. Each of the honorees are outstanding 4-H’ers who epitomize 4-H youth empowerment and leadership. In addition, the winners have demonstrated the positive impact they have made with their family, peers and community through their 4-H experiences. Applicants should be able to demonstrate:
These are you award winners for 2019.
Brock Kuhse – Healthy Living, Brody Kuhse – Healthy Living, Citizenship, Becca Mohlis – Healthy Living
In 4-H we pledge our heads to clearer thinking, our hearts to greater loyalty, our hands to larger service, our health to better living for our club, our community, our county, and our world. Each year clubs organize different community service events that raise awareness, impact a community, or make a difference in someone’s life.
If you or anyone you know is interested in joining the 4-H program, now is a great time! Call the Bremer County Extension office for more information at 319-882-4275.