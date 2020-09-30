Changes in the reimbursements of county-owned services have pressured local governments to re-examine the way they fund home health services as well as the scope of services they offer.
Exactly how Bremer County will be impacted by the national trends will be the subject of an upcoming meeting of the Bremer County Board of Health.
It will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 14 at the Waverly Civic Center at City Hall.
Four options are on the table, according to the minutes of the Aug. 12 special meeting of the board.
1. Continue to provide home health services and public health at current levels (need additional tax support).
2. Provide home health services-limit services for private pay (based on availability of funds) (split county tax allocation between home health and public health services)-increase public health programs.
3. Decertify (no longer bill Medicare & Medicaid); provide non-certified home health as the budget allows (county tax allocation split between home health and public health); increase public health programs.
4. Decertify and no longer provide home health services-provide public health services and programs only.
Present at that meeting were Dr. Courtney Bochmann, Amanda Gesme, Dewey Hildebrandt, Dr. Matt Sexton and Sally Yungtum. Also present were: Supervisors Tim Neil and Ken Kammeyer, Bremer Co. Auditor Shelley Wolf, Finance Director Kassandra Johansen, Erin Barkema of the Iowa Department of Public Health, and Lindley Sharp, the Bremer County Health Department administrator.
Sharp, the BCHD administrator, told Waverly Newspapers in an email that the county’s expenses into the program have grown over the past few years as state and federal regulations have changed.
In 2017, for instance, public health and home health received $75,000 from the county’s general fund.
In 2018 that amount doubled to $150,000. In 2019 and 2020, the amount is $250,000 each. Sharp noted that the 2020 number is “skewed due to
COVID-19.”
This is a developing story and Waverly Newspapers will examine its impact and implications in further reporting.