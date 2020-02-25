With late winter now upon us and 2019 still fresh in our minds; I’d like to highlight some of the projects completed by the Bremer County Conservation Board throughout the past year as well as some projects we are in the beginning stages of.
First off, as I think back one year to the winter of 2018/19, one project comes to mind. This is a project that will be ongoing for many years to come. During the winters of 2018 and 2019 we worked through a grant provided by the US Fish & Wildlife Service to remove overgrown brush from our wetland and prairie areas in the Wapsie River Greenbelt. Late last winter proved to be very challenging on our staff and equipment as we pushed through one of the harshest winters on record. If anybody happened to drive past the area we were working and saw a moving white cloud of snow in the distance, it was the forestry mulcher slowly making its way through the brush covered with several inches of snow. We plan to continue this work and strive to reclaim the native grasses that fight to survive amongst the relentless invasion of volunteer woody vegetation.
Also in 2019, our first phase of the Wapsie Island Access Forest Stewardship Plan was completed. For this project 28 acres of timber were selected for a crop tree release. For a crop tree release, select numbers of trees were harvested to open up the forest canopy, which allows more sunlight to reach the crowns of the better mast producing trees. This also allows for sunlight to reach the forest floor where the young seedlings are awaiting their chance to flourish. In 2020/21 another harvest will be completed in different sections of timber to continue on with the overall plan. As part of the upcoming harvest, 4,100 oak and walnut seedlings were planted to help jumpstart the regeneration process. One main objective of the plan is to improve the overall health of the forest.
As winter began to wind down a year ago, and spring approached, our daily activities drifted from working in the wildlife areas to working in the parks. Early on we had set a goal of installing a new playground at Cedar Bend before the parks opened on May 1st. The way the winter had been going, our confidence level of having unfrozen ground in early April to auger the holes for the playground was not too high, but luck was on our side, and Mother Nature provided us with a few wonderful April days to get the project completed. We were very pleased to have the playground in place and the mulch safety surface leveled before the gates swung open. A new swing set was also added part way through the summer.
Currently work is taking place in the upper portions of North Woods Park for the addition of 10 campsites. Many red pine trees have been removed to make way for the campsites, which will be up near the shower building and consist of gravel camping pads, 50 amp electrical service, and most likely water. Once complete, campers will not have to worry about being stranded or evacuated from the park due to high water. Also in North Woods, Chase Redfern of Sumner constructed and placed 6 new picnic tables in the north open shelter, as well as replaced many boards on other tables in the campground for his Eagle Scout Project. The Bremer County Conservation Board has a list of potential Eagle Scout Projects if others are pursuing that milestone. Feel free to reach out to us at 319-882-4742 for additional information.
Although there are plenty of days where it may not feel like it, spring is getting closer every day, and the warmer days are beginning to outnumber the bitter cold ones. Even though the camping season isn’t quite here yet, I’m sure many find themselves getting caught up in a daydream reminiscing about past and/or future camping or fishing trips. Now is a great time to be researching new areas and planning your summer outings. When doing that planning, I hope you consider the opportunities right here in Bremer County. When our parks open on May 1st, you will find new electric service on the west side of Alcock Park. In total, 17 campsites were upgraded with all new wire and pedestals. The 50 amp service in each pedestal will accommodate the bigger campers using our parks. With any luck, the river will stay in its banks this summer, and you will be able to come out to enjoy a relaxing weekend. You will also notice a new open picnic shelter at North Cedar Park. Concrete will be poured as temperatures warm in the spring. Reservations for this shelter or any of the other shelters in our parks can be made by calling the park office at 319-882-4742. Each shelter rents for $25/day.
On top of these projects, our two Naturalists continued to strengthen our Environmental Education program by conducting 687 programs, interacting with 11,650 people.
Currently there are volunteer opportunities within our parks. If you have an interest in becoming a campground host or contributing in other ways, please feel free to reach out to us at the park office.
The Bremer County Conservation Board is proud of the projects completed in 2019, as well as the ones that are just beginning. We invite you to come out and enjoy the wonderful outdoor recreational opportunities available close to home. We look forward to what lies ahead in 2020.
Further information can be found at https://www.mycountyparks.com/County/Bremer.aspx or http://www.co.bremer.ia.us.