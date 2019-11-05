MARRIAGES
Emily Ann Bolton and Dustin Franklin Shinkle, both of Waverly, Oct. 25 in Waverly.
Terra Myckal Rose and Gabel Keegan Helmers, both of Tripoli, Oct. 25 in Waverly.
Lisa Rae Marlette and Douglas Richard Dominy, both of Shell Rock, Oct. 25 in Shell Rock.
Kenneth Leland Nolan and Cristina Ann Rottinghaus, both of Denver, Oct. 26 in Denver.
DISSOLUTIONS
Nathan Edgar Traetow, Denver, v. Carrie Lyn Traetow, Scottsdale, Arizona.
Emily M. Neuendorf, Waverly, v. William J. Soesbe III, Waverly.
CASES FILED
Wilmington Savings Fund Society, d.b.a. Christiana Trust, v. Shannon J. and Roxanne R. Jones, Denver, mortgage foreclosure.
Stacy Thurm, Readlyn, v. Linda and Randall Gloede, Oelwein, and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, motor-vehicle accident.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Chad and Stacey Shader, Waverly, medical debt collection.
Midland Funding LLC v. Hang Pham, Waverly, two credit card debt collections.
Midland Funding LLC v. Shelena Pascual, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Farmers Cooperative Company, Charles City, v. Michael Allen Cox, Readlyn, non-payment of products and services.
Farmers Cooperative Company, Charles City, v. Jeremy Joel Buss, Plainfield, non-payment of products and services.
State of Iowa v. Hannah Renee Rindels, 20, Janesville, first-degree burglary, first-offense domestic abuse assault causing injury or mental illness and simple assault.
State of Iowa v. Richard Eugene Dennehey, 59, Brainerd, Minnesota, eluding while intoxicated, first-offense OWI, second-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Terry Ray Schneider, 56, Waverly, public intoxication.
City of Waverly v. Kanessa Ann Pollard, 23, Waverly, public intoxication.
State of Iowa v. Charles Robert Gregory III, 48, New Hampton, second-offense OWI.
State of Iowa v. Tanya Jean Hanks, 48, Tripoli, third-offense OWI and interference with official acts causing bodily injury.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Gary Lee Jensen, 52, Clarion, pled guilty to second-offense failure to comply with sex offender registry as a habitual offender, sentenced to up to five years in prison, ordered to be transported to the Iowa Medical and Classification Center to begin sentence, fined $750, suspended, any financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, must cooperate with DNA profiling, appeal bond set at $5,000, pay $220 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Scott Michael Giraud, 37, Waverly, pled guilty to two counts of fifth-degree theft, judgment deferred, ordered to pay $65 civil penalty and $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge on each count, for a total of $380, placed on self-probation for one year, pay $120 total court costs.
State of Iowa v. Denise Kaye Kirchner, 54, Toledo, pled guilty to four counts of fifth-degree theft, sentenced to 30 days in jail for each count, all suspended, placed on self-probation for one year, pay $500 in Law Enforcement Initiative surcharges, $223.90 restitution to Walmart and $365.82 court costs, appeal bonds set at $100 for each count.
State of Iowa v. Madison Elisabeth Kirchner, 18, Toledo, pled guilty to two counts of fifth-degree theft, judgment deferred, ordered to pay $130 in civil penalties, $250 in Law Enforcement Initiative surcharges and $130.30 court costs, placed on self-probation for one year.
State of Iowa v. Abigal Danielle Kirchner, 20, Toledo, pled guilty to fifth-degree theft, judgment deferred, pay $65 civil penalty, $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge and $51.76 court costs, placed on self-probation for one year.
State of Iowa v. Desiree Diane Weidler, 19, Waverly, pled guilty to fifth-degree theft, ordered to pay $65 fine, $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge, $48.64 restitution to Walmart and $98 court costs, appeal bond set at $100.
State of Iowa v. David Mathew Leyh, 61, Westgate, pled guilty to fifth-degree theft, sentenced to 20 days in jail, suspended, placed on self-probation for one year, pay $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge and $48 restitution, appeal bond set at $500, pay $367.96 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Harley Jay McIntyre, 19, Lawler, found guilty of first-offense possession of marijuana, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, submit to substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, civil penalty waived, pay $125 Law Enforcement Initiative surcharge, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. April 3, 2020, unless all financial obligations are paid in full prior to that time, which are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, also pleads guilty to underage alcohol possession and will pay scheduled fine, pay $140 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Anthony Thomas Knecht, 20, Charles City, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, submit to substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, pay $625 civil penalty, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. April 3, 2020, unless all financial obligations are paid in full prior to that time, which is payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, pay $100 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR OCT. 24-30
SPEEDING: Isaiah Paul Corbin, West Union; Brooke Ann Latham, Westgate; Asmaa Mohamadian Abdalla, Iowa City; Abbie Rose Lanhart, Andover; Benjamin Robert Malek, Independence; Aaron Lee Gilmer, Northfield, Minnesota; Jessica Blair Lehane, Decorah; Cedar Adolfo Gomez Salazar, Waterloo; Alexia Lorain Lujan, Cedar Rapids; Ronnie Earl Harrington, Mason City; Jeffrey Jay Ruona, Monticello, Minnesota; Holly Rae Hejlik, Waverly; Markus Ryan Ambrose, Waterloo; Thomas Maxwell Page, Danville, Illinois; Joshua Levi Smith, Sumner; Randal Scott Bruegger, New Prague, Minnesota; Brandon Robert Bork, Readlyn; Teng Xiong, Coon Rapids, Minnesota; Jacques Nsele Mosengo Mpia, Waterloo; Steven Vincent Grimaldi, Plymouth, Minnesota; Christopher Paul Corday, Denver; Jahyia Gaston, Minneapolis; Nicole Ann Russler, New Hampton; Bryan Lee Byers, Forest City; Mark A. Gallagher, Wentzville, Missouri; Mariah Marie Steva, Denver; Mark Andrew Zieser, Rowley; Rory Tim Dolan Jr., Jesup; Melissa Helen Wilkens, Waverly; Samantha Ann Luecking, Murphysboro, Illinois; Eric Bernard Hibbler, Minneapolis; Ross Dale Anderson, Dumont; Gokul Krishna Radha, Waverly; Clint Michael Keppler, Cedar Falls; and Heather Noelle Reicherts, Waverly.
OTHERS: Marcus Christopher Collier, Waverly, no valid driver’s license and operation without registration card or plate; Isaiah Paul Corbin, West Union, violation of graduated license condition; Michael Moss, Denver, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Harley Jay McIntyre, Lawler, first-offense underage alcohol possession; Chandler Blake Douglas, Fayette, no valid driver’s license, blue light on non-emergency vehicle and no insurance; Hassan Sultan Hurumo, Anoka, Minnesota, hours of service violation; Jason Darryl Amy, Iowa City, dark window or windshield; Scott Robert Hoodjer, Allison, unsafe approach to certain stationary vehicle; Patrick Lowell Haight, Waterloo, failure to comply with safety regulations; Andrew Thomas Kauboski, New Hampton, dark window or windshield; Nathan Michael Albrecht, Fredericksburg, dark window or windshield and defective or unauthorized muffler system; Nicholas Grant Willard, Southaven, Mississippi, hours of service violation; Shannon Patricia Rylander, Denver, no valid driver’s license; Jonathan L. McCue, Shell Rock, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Kailey Victoria Hervol, Waverly, failure to maintain control; Sarah Jean Alborn, Cedar Fall, failure to change lane upon approach to emergency vehicle; James Alexander Droigk, Gladbrook, driving or towing unsafe vehicle; Brady Scott Mears, Waverly, texting and driving; Susan Antoinette Gilbert, Waverly, operation without registration card or plate; James Raymond Keating, Faribault, Minnesota, failure to change lane upon approach of stationary vehicle; Vickie Lynn Mracek, Protovin, failure to change lane upon approach to emergency vehicle; Lacey Lee Schmidt, Frederika, registration violation; Jacob D. Hershberger, Waverly, dark window/windshield; Zachary William Heyerhoff, Waterloo, following too closely; Marcus Christopher Collier, Waverly, driving while license under suspension, and Raquel Lynn Barrera Gitch, Sumner, first-offense unlawful passing of a school bus.