MARRIAGES
Isabella Emmalee Trafelet and Noah Alexander Helmuth, both of Mount Holly, New Jersey, April 9 in Waverly.
Amanda Lynn Eiklenborg and Austin Webb Kramer, both of Waverly, April 17 in Waverly.
Cassandra Marie Harrington and Kane Alexander Brown, both of Waverly, April 17 in Waverly.
Emily Ann Snodgrass and Joshua Mark Danker, both of Waterloo, April 17 in Waterloo.
Lexis Ann Kuhlmann and Alex Gregory George, both of Charles City, April 24 in Waverly.
Elena Ann Gray and Erik Charles Nannenga, both of Waverly, April 24 in Cedar Falls.
DISSOLUTION
Jessica Renae (Nuss) Novak, Readlyn, v. Russell Anthony Novak, Tripoli.
CASES FILED
Austin Dale Goodrich, Sumner, v. Jennifer Elaine Chapman, Sumner, custody, visitation and support.
Cedar River Finance Company, Cedar Rapids, v. Michael and Stephanie McNeal, merchandise purchase debt collection.
Unifund CCR LLC v. Jacqueline Muscha, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
Crown Asset Management LLC v. Aaron L. Berg, Tripoli, credit card debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Reed Alan Kahler, 30, Waverly, third-or-subsequent-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Shawn Nicholas McLarnan, 24, Parkersburg, third-or-subsequent-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Robert Dean Shadow, 40, Plainfield, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, failure to affix drug tax stamp, second-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Larissa Kay Deeds, 49, Waterloo, assault.
State of Iowa v. Ronald Lloyd Meyer, 59, Plainfield, possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Heidi Marie Shadow, 35, Plainfield, possession of methamphetamine.
State of Iowa v. James Mason Smith, 31, Waverly, third-offense OWI and first-degree harassment.
Bremer County v. James Mason Smith, 31, Waverly, interference with official acts.
State of Iowa v. Blake Allen Bauer, 22, Milo, first-offense OWI.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. Samuel Bruce Lane, 25, Sumner, pled guilty to second-offense assault domestic abuse and simple assault, sentenced to 90 days in jail on the domestic abuse charge to be served within 120 days, may be served in the West Union Residential Facility, credited for 90 days previously served in West Union, concurrent to Fayette County case, as well as two days on the simple assault charge, which is credited as served in West Union as well, sentences concurrent to each other, fine of $625 on the domestic abuse charge is suspended, pay $90 Domestic Abuse Surcharge, all financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete Iowa Domestic Abuse Program, no-contact order on domestic abuse has been lifted with previous order, but the simple assault no-contact order remains in effect until May 1, 2023, appeal bonds set at $2,000 on the domestic abuse case and $500 on the simple assault charge, pay $382.58 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Jomarre K. McNair, 21, Wartburg College, pled guilty to public intoxication, ordered to pay $105 fine, $15.75 surcharge and $60 court costs, appeal bond set at $105.
State of Iowa v. Matthew Lee Gitch, 36, Denver, found guilty of third-degree harassment, sentenced to 30 days in jail, suspended but for 10 days to be served within 180 days, may serve in 48-hour increments, no fine imposed, all financial obligations payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, placed on unsupervised probation for one year, obtain mental health evaluation and follow recommendations, no-contact order remains in effect through May 1, 2022, appeal bond set at $500, pay $525 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Antwan Antonio Johnson Jr., 20, Waterloo, pled guilty to interference with official acts resulting in bodily injury and possession of marijuana, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, obtain substance abuse evaluation on the marijuana charge and follow recommendations, pay $315 civil penalty on the interference charge, civil penalty on the drug charge is waived, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. Nov. 2 unless all financial obligations are paid in full by that time, pay attorney’s fee when reported, pay $301.63 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Blaine Lugene Buchanan, 66, Waverly, pled guilty to third-offense OWI and driving while license revoked, sentenced to up to five years in prison on the OWI charge and 30 days in jail on the revoked-license charge, concurrent with each other, ordered to be transported to the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Oakdale to begin sentence and to report to the Bremer County Sheriff at 1 p.m. May 14 for transportation, fined a total of $4,125, $1,000 of which is suspended, plus pay $468.75 surcharge with the OWI fine, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, unable to pay attorney’s fee, companion charge of driving while license suspended is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bonds set at $5,000 on the OWI charge and $1,000 on the revoked-license charge, pay $280 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Tori Lynn Parker, 26, Cedar Rapids, pled guilty to possession of Ecstasy and marijuana, sentenced to two terms of 365 days in jail, both suspended but for five days to be served within 120 days, credited for time previously served, sentences concurrent, fine of $855 on the Ecstasy charge is suspended and waived on the marijuana charge, all financial obligations payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, pay attorney’s fees when reported, placed on probation for two years on the Ecstasy charge and one year on the marijuana charge, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, subject to random drug testing, cooperate with DNA profiling, companion charges of driving while license suspended and possession of drug paraphernalia are dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bonds set at $2,000 on the Ecstasy count and $1,000 on the marijuana count, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Elijah Hunter Kahler, 19, Waverly, pled guilty to possession of marijuana, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, civil penalty waived, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. Nov. 2 unless all financial obligations are paid in full prior to that time, unable to pay attorney’s fee, also pleads guilty to failure to use headlamps when required and will pay scheduled fine, companion charge of possession of drug paraphernalia is dismissed at defendant’s cost, pay $100 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Alela Lauren Elizabeth Denham, 19, Florissant, Missouri, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking driver’s school, pay $1,250 civil penalty, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. Nov. 2 unless all financial obligations are paid in full by that time, charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding are all dismissed at defendant’s cost, pay $146.61 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Miguel Joseph Steimel, 26, Washburn, pled guilty to first-offense OWI, judgment deferred, placed on self-probation for one year, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking driver’s school, pay $1,250 civil penalty, review hearing set for 3:30 p.m. Nov. 2 unless all financial obligations are paid in full prior to that time, also pleads guilty to speeding and will pay scheduled fine, pay $100 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR APRIL 29-MAY 5
SPEEDING: Valeria Guzman, Moline, Illinois; Raymond Allen Bryan, Waverly; Lilprayer Contance Toney, Charles City; Jens David Jorgensen, Edina, Minnesota; Regina Jimmy, Cedar Rapids; Abdul Sesay, Champlin, Minnesota; Anthony Valle, Fontana, California; David John Iehl, Central City; Codie Lyn Smith, Osage; McKenzie Katherine Magnus, Marion; Ashton Kay Peyton Donahoo, Ankeny; Jordan Michael Meier, Waverly; Riley Nicole Eckhoff, Evansdale; Timothy Roy Schmidt, Waverly; Shane Allan Miller, Tripoli; Jessica M. Cassell, Hastings, Nebraska; Jason Tyler Peskey, Yorkville, Illinois; Jeffrey Lynn Walters, Peosta; Mark Joseph Tinker, Waterloo; Corey Allan Eberling, Sheffield; Dale Gerard Reicks, New Hampton; Wesley Allan Crawford, Frederika; Ashley Marie Cole, Moscow; Stephen Jacob Graham, Denver; Gretchen Marie Haupt, St. Paul, Minnesota; Tom Allan Joecken, Cedar Falls; Jenna L. Tank, New Hampton; Karl John Block, Elma; Letitia Marie Hancock, Indianola; Joshua Matthew Simmons, Cedar Rapids; Shane Thomas Carolan, Ely; Cameron James Brunsvold, Mound, Minnesota; Duane Curt Lanning, Peosta; William George Bangasser, Bettendorf; Ronald Lynn Winter, Oelwein; Heather Ann Brokel, Rockford; Emily Lynn Kleiss, Lewis; David M. Manthe, Geneseo, Illinois; Leroy L. Gabe, Waverly; Drew A. Groezinger, Stockton, Illinois; Truong Minh Nguyen, Burnsville, Minnesota; David Lee Scheffert, Oelwein; Brooklyn Vanessa Anderson, Ruthven; Brackstan Joseph Linsmeier, Redwood Falls, Minnesota; Valencia Yvonne Gary, Coon Rapids, Minnesota; Payton John Kipp, Waverly; Dion Wesley King, Mason City; Kylee Jane Fenoglio, Cedar Rapids; Landen Cole Kampman, Rockwell; Jared W. Rubino, Winnisquam, New Hampshire; Amy Renee Stolfus, Sumner; Shelby Rebecca Bennett, Waterloo; Tony Baldomero Valencia, Waterloo; Nancy Faith Helmke, Ackley; and Zachary Vance Oldham, Waverly.
OTHERS: Braxton Blake, Tripoli, passing contrary to highway sign or marking; Aaron Cano Talavera, Waterloo, no valid driver’s license; Aaron James Perrott, Cedar Rapids, no insurance; Jordan Michael Meier, Waverly, operating non-registered vehicle and no insurance; Matthew Jon Lindsey, Waterloo, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Nicholas Thomas Poppe, Sumner, dark window or windshield; Nina N. Pulley, Northwood, no valid driver’s license; Manuel Acosta, Colton, California, dark window or windshield; Christopher D. Burns, Cedar Falls, no valid driver’s license; Elijah Hunter Kahler, Waverly, failure to use headlamps when required; José Andrés Jusino Lugo, Sumner, dark window or windshield; Kenan Seth Samardzic, Waterloo, dark window or windshield and operation without registration card or plate; Brian A. Cole, Nashua, dark window or windshield; Clay Steven Hagen, Lake Mills, dark window or windshield; Mark Joseph Tinker, Waterloo, operating non-registered vehicle; Allison Marie Poock, Waverly, dark window or windshield; Hunter Lee Stolfus, Sumner, dark window or windshield; Tracy R. Elliott, Sumner, failure to maintain or use safety belts; Diana Alejo, Waterloo, no valid driver’s license; Trent Richard Lyons, Dubuque, dark window or windshield; Richard Paul Dingman, Cold Spring, Minnesota, two counts of failure to comply with safety regulations; Willie Evans Coleman, Tallahassee, Florida, two counts of texting and driving; Aaron James Perrott, Cedar Rapids, no driver’s license; Robert Regis Leavell, Waterloo, obedience to official traffic control devices; Megan Joi Eimers, Sumner, failure to maintain registration plate; Clayton Christopher Jeanes, Fairbank, school stop violation; Delaney Lewis, Sumner, school stop violation; Tanner Michael Nuss, Waverly, unsafe turn or failure to give signal; Brittanie Kay Lightfoot, Des Moines, driving while license suspended; Rellmondo Velasquez, Hampton, driving while license suspended; and Juliana Ruth Barthalow, Waverly, first-offense unlawful passing of a school bus.