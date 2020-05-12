CASES FILED
State of Iowa, ex rel. A.C.H. and A.R.H., v. Christopher D. Hokanson, Waterloo, child support debt collection.
States of Iowa and Minnesota, ex rel. S.M.B., v. Bradley Paul Byers, Grundy Center, child support debt collection.
Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Shane Cochran, Waverly, credit card debt collection.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Jeffrey Cannon, Sumner, credit card debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Duane Hackman, Tripoli, medical debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Raymond Perez, Waverly, medical debt collection.
Hauge Associates Inc., Sioux Falls, South Dakota, v. Jessica Martin, Waverly, medical debt collection.
Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Jennifer Oesterle, Janesville, credit card debt collection.
State of Iowa v. Rick Allen Stoltenberg, 54, Waverly, second-offense possession of methamphetamine, second-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State of Iowa v. Scott Alexander Simonds, 29, Cresco, fifth-degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Kevin Lee Knight, 39, Plainfield, fifth-degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Rebekah Sue Campbell, 35, Janesville, accessory after the fact.
State of Iowa v. Samuel Earl Evans, 44, Denver, third-degree harassment.
State of Iowa v. Kara Jordan Fish, 25, West Union, three counts of fifth-degree theft.
State of Iowa v. Chelsea Lynn Hartley, 40, Fredericksburg, two counts of fifth-degree theft.
State of Iowa v. David Wayne Berger Jr., 48, Cedar Falls, assault causing bodily injury or mental illness.
DISTRICT COURT
State of Iowa v. John Walter Spooner, 57, Sumner, pled guilty to driving while license barred, sentenced to 15 days in jail to be served within 365 days, credited for time previously served, may serve in 48-hour increments, fine suspended, pay attorney’s fee when reported, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $192.20 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Kenneth Raymond Cole, 52, Waverly, pled guilty to an amended charge of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse causing bodily injury, sentenced to up to five years in prison, also sentenced to a special sentence upon completion of prison term for 10 years under the supervision of the Department of Corrections, with eligibility for parole, fined $750, suspended, pay $100 sexual abuse surcharge, rights to vote and bear arms are revoked, pay $542.80 restitution to the Crime Victim Compensation program, which defendant is unable to do, cooperate with DNA profiling, financial obligations payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, must register with sex offender registry and pay $250 civil penalty, no appeal bond, no-contact order with victim is extended through May 4, 2025, pay $947.15 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Christopher Byron Voges, 38, Plainfield, pled guilty to simple assault, sentenced to two days in jail to be served by Dec. 18, credited for time previously served, no fine, pay attorney’s fee when reported, financial obligations are payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $372.41 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Tanya Jean Hanks, 49, Tripoli, pled guilty for third-offense OWI and interference with official acts, sentenced to up to five years in prison on the OWI charge, suspended but for 30 days in jail, and up to 90 days for the interference charge, suspended in full, concurrent terms, pay $3,440 fines, $1,204 surcharges and $10 DARE fee, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, driver’s license revoked for six years, placed on probation for three to five years, sign probation agreement with probation officer, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, complete drinking driver’s school, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, pay attorney’s fee when reported, pled guilty to companion traffic ticket failure to yield to emergency vehicle and ordered to pay scheduled fine, companion charge of open container is dismissed at defendant’s cost, appeal bonds set at $5,000 for the OWI charge and $1,000 for the interference charge, pay $140 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Alex Edward Brand, 27, Cedar Falls, found guilty of first-offense OWI, sentenced to 60 days in jail, suspended but for two days to be served within 365 days, may serve in a DOT-approved hotel program, credited for time served if sentence served in jail, pay $625 fine, $218.75 surcharge and $10 DARE fee, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, driver’s license revoked for 180 days, placed on probation for one year, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, sign agreement with probation officer, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, complete drinking driver’s school, obtain substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, defendant has pled guilty to companion charge of failure to maintain control and will pay scheduled fine, appeal bond set at $1,000, pay $215 court costs.
State of Iowa v. Alec Robert Krueger, 25, Mason City, pled guilty to second-offense OWI, sentenced to 180 days in jail, suspended but for 10 days to be served within 365 days, credited for time previously served, may serve in 48-hour increments and in the Cerro Gordo County Jail, pay $1,875 fine, $656.25 surcharge and $10 DARE fee, payable in installments of at least $50 every 30 days, pay attorney’s fee when reported, driver’s license revoked for one year, placed on probation for two years, sign agreement with probation officer, pay Department of Correctional Services enrollment fee, must abstain from alcohol, may not enter any establishment where the primary form of revenue comes from the sale of alcohol, complete drinking driver’s school, complete substance abuse evaluation and follow recommendations, appeal bond set at $2,000, pay $287.05 court costs.
MAGISTRATE AND TRAFFIC COURT FOR APRIL 30-MAY 6
SPEEDING: Larry Kevin Rodriguez, Waterloo; Doreen Jo Ann Schafer, Fort Myers, Florida; Dennis Gilbert Wenthold, Waucoma; Jared Anthony Hunemuller, Tripoli; Angel Marie Haag, Oran; Alyssa Ruth Kirby, Bloomington, Minnesota; Ronald James Brunscheon, Readlyn; Daniel Thomas Maus, Victoria, Minnesota; Amy Kathleen Foley, New Hampton; Trevor Collin Wyman, Mason City; and Aaron Glen Dean, Cedar Falls.
OTHERS: Jonathon Paul Owens, no insurance; and Hollie Danielle Gordon, Manning, dark window or windshield.